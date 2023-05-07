Coronation concert live: King Charles and Queen Camilla watch Nicole Scherzinger and Ncuti Gatwa at Windsor

An extravagant concert is being held at Windsor Castle in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a day after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The line-up of performers for the event includes Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Alexis Ffrench.

Festivities begin at 8pm and will last until 10pm. Those not at Windsor Castle can watch the concert live on BBC One. The concert will be staged on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, marking the first time an event like this has taken place on the property.

Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings had to pull out of procedings due to being unwell, while presenter Zoe Ball has dropped out with just hours to go.

Amid the festivities, the Met Police been accused of a “totalitarian crackdown” on protesters, with police also facing condemnation for arresting late-night women’s safety volunteers.

You can find a rundown of the best looks from the coronation yesterday here.

Key points

Details of the concert: what time will it start and who is performing?

Prince William will take to stage during the event to pay tribute to father King Charles III

Two stars forced to pull out last-minute

18:09 , Roisin O'Connor

Good evening! Tonight we’re hoping to bring you some entertaining coverage of the coronation concert, which will include performances from headliners Take That, Lionel Richie and Katie Perry, plus opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of time:

Everything you need to know about King Charles’s coronation concert

20:49 , Louis Chilton

The virtuoso pianist introduces Nicole Scherzinger, who delivers an absolutely sensational rendition of Disney’s Mulan theme.

What. A. Voice.

Nicole Scherzinger (bbc)

20:47 , Louis Chilton

Tom Jones and Hugh Jackman paying tribute to the King’s musical skills in a couple of pre-recorded videos.

“He can recite Shakespeare; he can play trumpet, piano, and cello. His cello is being played onstage tonight.” Piano maestro Lang Lang now on stage strutting his stuff.

Story continues

Lang Lang (bbc)

20:41 , Louis Chilton

Murs is followed by the Coronation Choir, who look like they’re having an absolute blast singing “Brighter Days”.

The choir is a group created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBT+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.

The Coronation Choir sing ‘Brighter Days' (bbc)

20:37 , Louis Chilton

He’s followed by Olly Murs, who belts out a pretty enthusiastic “Dance With Me Tonight”.

Olly Murs performing at the coronation concert (BBC)

20:33 , Louis Chilton

Hugh Bonneville currently addressing the crowd... Paddington here in spirit at least.

Joked that the King is an “artist... formerly known as Prince”. On and off pretty quickly, good stuff.

Charles and Camilla wave to the crowds

20:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Charles and Camilla wave to the crowds (The Independent)

(The Independent)

Celebs, politicians and members of the royal family mingle at VIP reception

20:21 , Roisin O'Connor

My insider source is rubbing elbows with the creme de la creme over in the VIP section...

So far we have makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, Kier and Victoria Starmer, Oswald Boateng, actor Richard E Grant with his daughter, Olivia, BBC director general Tim Davie, Matthew Freud and his partner, environmentalist and jeweller Sheherazade Goldsmith, Alexander Scully of the Lord Chamberlain’s Office, Queen Camilla’s nephew, Ben Elliot, and his son Arthur (one of the Pages at the coronation yesterday) and British acting legend Felicity Kendal in a glorius red dress. Guests were bussed in from the Windsor Farm Shop. The champagne is flowing and the canapes are being passed around!

Felicity Kenda; (The Independent)

Clara Amfo interviews Take That!

20:12 , Roisin O'Connor

It’s Gary Barlow and the Take That boys! Apparently they’ve flown DJ Robin Shultz in from Dubai, along with Calum Scott, so it’s sounding like fans will be getting something a little different tonight, alongside the big hits. “This is our first band performance live on stage since 2019, so we’re just looking forward to getting out there and giving it some.”

Spotted! Zara and Mike Tindall getting ready for some live music

20:08 , Roisin O'Connor

Spotted! A right royal pair looking excited for tonight’s festivities. We’re expecting Charles and Camilla to turn up in the next 10 minutes.

Zara and Mike Tindall (The Independent)

Here we go!

20:02 , Roisin O'Connor

Sitting comfortably? The stage is looking pretty spectacular, positioned right in front of Windsor Castle. The newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to arrive in the next 20 minutes.

Sofia Richie shows off ‘chic’ coronation concert outfit ahead of father Lionel Richie’s performance

19:55 , Roisin O'Connor

Sofia Richie has shared a preview of the outfit she’s chosen for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronationconcert, where she will watch her father Lionel Richie perform.

On 7 May, a day after the King and Queen were crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the coronation celebrations will continue with a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle. The concert, which will take place on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds - the first time a large-scale event has been staged on the property - will feature performances by a number of musical guests including Katy Perry, Richie, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli.

For the occasion, Richie, who recently returned from her honeymoon after exchanging vows with husband Elliot Grainge in a lavish wedding in the South of France last month, has chosen a bright pink outfit.

Full story:

19:40 , Louis Chilton

It’s almost time.

Celebrities arrive on the red carpet

19:39 , Roisin O'Connor

Alexis Ffrench is walking the red carpet right now, ahead of his performance on the huge concert stage later this evening. He’s looking very dapper in a teal suit (a popular colour this coronation weekend) and waistcoat, purple suit and tie, and a bowler boater hat with a black leather strap and silver buckle embellishment.

19:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Just half an hour to go before the music kicks off! Which artist on this mad lineup are you looking forward to seeing?

While you’re waiting, here’s a look at the bonkers history of royal music events:

‘The Queen wore earplugs’: Royal pop concerts have always been weird

19:20 , Louis Chilton

Also making an appearance tonight... it’s Maverick himself, Tom Cruise!!

He’ll be lending some much-needed star power to the show, but fans must be hoping he can muster something a bit better than this bizarre stunt he recently recorded for James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Tom Cruise fans baffled by actor’s ‘bizarre’ Lion King stunt with James Corden

Gareth Malone hopes to redeem himself at coronation concert

19:13 , Roisin O'Connor

Gareth Malone has said he hopes he can redeem himself during the Coronation Concert after he suffered a major technical issue when he performed in front of the King during a Royal Variety Performance.

The choirmaster will conduct the 300-strong Coronation Choir during the celebratory event on Sunday evening in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Speaking ahead of the event, Malone told the PA news agency: “I performed at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the then-Prince Charles and my backing track went completely wrong and so the whole thing fell apart and it was the worst ever performance I’ve ever had in my whole career.

“For years I wouldn’t use any technology and I’m hoping that I’m going to lay that ghost to rest this very night.”

Malone, along with Amanda Holden, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Motsi Mabuse, were part of a celebrity coaching line-up who mentored the choir ahead of their performance.

Holden and Malone revealed they drove around Croydon in London as they considered a number of options including classical songs and Disney tracks, before deciding on Emeli Sande’s Brighter Days.

“It was a long, long list but it had to be a song that was about hope and about the future,” Malone said.

Press Association

William and Kate gifted coronation beer by royal fans during Windsor Castle walk

19:11 , Roisin O'Connor

19:00 , Louis Chilton

Just one hour to go now... how’s everybody feeling?

Excited? Cold? Impatient?

Maybe, like me, you’re just feeling glad not to have work in the morning...

A royal fan at the coronation (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

18:40 , Louis Chilton

(For those that are wondering, the “choir” in question is the Coronation Choir, a group created from community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBT+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.)

Music fans clock to Windsor Castle for the Coronation Concert

18:33 , Roisin O'Connor

Thousands of royal fans wearing a huge range of Union flag clothing - including dresses, hats, glasses and suits - have gathered for the show to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Sarah Edwards travelled more than two hours from Ipswich to the concert with her daughter Charlotte.

The mother told the PA news agency: “We watched all the coronation on TV yesterday. It made us really excited to be here today. I think it’s a big part of history for my daughter to be a part of.

“I’m really excited to be part of such a big day.”

Well-wishers had earlier gathered on the Long Walk to watch local groups perform a range of songs, including a Windsor rock choir who performed along with a local theatre group, who sang tracks from the musical Matilda.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to the Long Walk and spent half an hour speaking with a range of performers and visitors.

Faatimah and Hafsah Malik took the short journey from Slough to the concert. The pair were excited to watch Katy Perry and to try and catch a glimpse of the King.

Hafsah Malik said: “I would like to meet them. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It was really shocking to win the tickets.

“I love Kate. She has a really beautiful style. It’s very simple but elegant.”

(Reuters)

Faatimah Malik met Charles when he was still a prince on a visit in Birmingham, and she has come to Windsor to try and see him again.

Meanwhile, Take That superfans Dawn Fenwick and Sian Gould are excited to see the group perform at Windsor Castle.

Ms Fenwick has been taking her daughter Ms Gould to Take That concerts since she was a child.

The pair travelled from High Wycombe to see one of their favourite groups and to try and see the royal family dancing along.

Ms Fenwick said: “I’m looking forward to seeing Charles having a bop. Being a part of it is why we are here. It’s a shame it’s not the full five (members of Take That).”

Press Association

Zoe Ball drops out of BBC’s coronation concert coverage with just hours to go

18:23 , Roisin O'Connor

Presenter Zoe Ball has dropped out of presenting the BBC’s coronation concert coverage with just hours to go.

On Twitter, Ball revealed to followers that she had fallen unwell in the build-up to the event. The concert is taking place at Windsor Castle on Sunday (7 May), one day after King Charles III ascended to the throne.

Full story:

Zoe Ball drops out of BBC’s coronation concert show at last minute

18:20 , Louis Chilton

I wonder if the choir will be bringing out this banger again...

Coronation viewers confused as ‘Champions League anthem’ plays during ceremony

18:00 , Louis Chilton

Here’s something I just learned – the BBC are capturing the weekend’s events on a staggering array of 150 different TV cameras.

May God have mercy on whoever’s doing the editing...

BBC to film coronation festivities with 150 cameras

17:40 , Louis Chilton

ICYMI: A link to our explainer, answering (hopefully) all your questions about the concert.

How to watch it, who’s performing, etc etc.

Everything you need to know about King Charles’s coronation concert

17:20 , Louis Chilton

Among the artists performing tonight: 80s music giant Steve Winwood.

Dennis Reynolds would be happy...

Steve is pleased to announce that he'll be performing live at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle next Sunday, May 7th! Watch on BBC #iPlayer.#BBC #Coronation pic.twitter.com/0eoIersY5F — Steve Winwood (@SteveWinwood) May 1, 2023

17:00 , Louis Chilton

They might not have landed Paul, but there’ll still be McCartney representation on show at Windsor Palace.

The former Beatle’s daughter Stella is set to perform a conservation-focused speech.

Stella McCartney to perform conservation-focused speech at Coronation Concert

16:30 , Louis Chilton

Very much recommend this read – Katie Rosseinsky digs into the weird, idiosyncratic history of the royal concert.

‘The Queen wore earplugs’: Royal pop concerts have always been weird

16:00 , Louis Chilton

Remember the Platinum Jubilee concert last year?

Our reviewer Mark Beaumont described the celebration as “one of the most bizarre barrages of random entertainment ever staged”.

Tonight, organisers will surely be hoping for similar.

The Jubilee concert was an utterly bizarre barrage of random entertainment – review

15:30 , Louis Chilton

Some old concept images of what the BBC think the coronation concert stage will look like later.

The sunset might have been a little optimistic...

📸 The stage for the #CoronationConcert



New rendered images have been released ahead of the star-studded concert on Sunday 7 May, produced by BBC Studios. Windsor Castle will host the spectacular live concert, with over 100 countries watching from around the world. pic.twitter.com/7Y75WWWeEx — BBC Studios (@bbcstudios) April 30, 2023

15:00 , Louis Chilton

There was a pretty messy aftermath at the Mall yesterday.

Will Windsor Palace be left in a similar state by morning? Time will surely tell.

Buckingham Palace Mall littered with tents and union jacks in coronation aftermath

14:30 , Louis Chilton

William and Kate sharing a last update before the concert.

(Think Harry might need a VPN if he wants to watch along on iPlayer)

Final preparations for this evening’s #Coronation Concert… 👀 pic.twitter.com/3bc8yfiiV8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2023

14:10 , Louis Chilton

The Prince of Wales will be making a surprise on-stage appearance during the concert.

Here’s what they’re up to at the moment...

14:00 , Louis Chilton

From yesterday evening: Coronation attendees were spotted singing Katy Perry songs on the tube.

In footage shared by Christopher Hope of the Daily Telegraph, a number of people can be seen belting out “Firework”.

Coronation attendees sing Katy Perry songs on packed Tube after Charles crowning

What did our critic say about the Platinum Party at the Palace?

19:41 , Roisin O'Connor

Our critic Mark Beaumont isn’t exactly a royalist, but even he couldn’t help but admire the bizarre carnival that was last year’s Platinum Party at the Palace.

Read his review:

The Jubilee concert was an utterly bizarre barrage of random entertainment – review

13:35 , Louis Chilton

The first revellers in the queue, six hours before showtime. That’s a long wait!

Jess and Rachel are first in the queue for tonight’s #Coronation concert at Windsor Castle. “Only” six hours til the gates open.. They’re here to honour their King (Olly Murs!!) @ollymurs #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/CArv6KAjD8 — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) May 7, 2023

Long waits, of course, a subject Charles is very familiar with...

13:14 , Louis Chilton

In case any keen-eared people were wondering about the music they’ve been hearing throughout the weekend...

Expect we’ll be hearing again tonight!

Some of you have already guessed! YES, I did compose the BBC's theme music for the BBC Coronation broadcasts across this weekend. It's called "Accession 2023" and the full version can be heard during the montages. It was beautifully performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra. 🎵🎼 — Debbie Wiseman (@wisemandebbie) May 7, 2023

12:53 , Louis Chilton

Safe to say this is one artist who won’t be making an appearance tonight...

The Cure frontman Robert Smith shares anti-monarchy cartoon

12:26 , Louis Chilton

Viewers were able to get a little peek at some of tonight’s acts during the coronation proper yesterday morning.

Katy Perry, in particular, provoked all kinds of amusement with her antics at Westminster Abbey.

An instant meme?

Katy Perry addresses meme-worthy moment she struggled to find seat during coronation

12:04 , Louis Chilton

Tonight’s concert will of course be broadcast on the Beeb.

From yesterday, here’s Nick Hilton’s breakdown of all the TV coverage of the coronation.

“In the build-up, the BBC gave the commentary reins to Clare Balding, a seamless multi-register presenter as comfortable talking about ladies-in-waiting as synchronised swimmers (though the rain driving down on the Mall might have temporarily elided that difference). Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby, who have been given extensive royal duties over the past year, led ITV’s team. The third channel also dispatched Charlene White to reunite with Ant and Dec (esteemed guests of the new king), who she last saw on the set of I’m a Celeb. This was about as close as either broadcaster came to a concession to youth.”

Read more...

How the battle of coronation commentary played out for BBC, ITV and Sky

11:45 , Louis Chilton

A little explainer for the evening’s affair here.

Wondering what time it begins? Who’s performing? How to watch it?

Look no further.

Everything you need to know about King Charles’s coronation concert

11:20 , Louis Chilton

As you would imagine, preparations for the concert are already well underway at Windsor Castle.

You can watch some of that live here...

Watch live: Preparations get underway at Windsor Castle ahead of coronation concert

11:00 , Louis Chilton

Ball’s announcement comes after singer-songwriter Freya Ridings was forced to pull out yesterday, also due to illness.

Read more:

Freya Ridings pulls out of Coronation Concert

10:41 , Louis Chilton

Good morning. Less than 10 hours to go until the coronation concert, and there’s some breaking news...

Presenter Zoe Ball has had to withdraw from the event at the last minute.

absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me 🤢



was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later 😞@radioleary and @scott_mills have got you covered 📻



i’m heading back to bed 👑♥️ — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) May 7, 2023

Pete Tong: King Charles requested Ibiza songs for his coronation concert

18:35 , Roisin O'Connor

DJ Pete Tong has revealed the King specifically requested Ibiza classics songs as part of his coronation concert.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, who has been tasked with delivering the King’s wish at the event being held on Sunday evening, said he hopes it will be a “brilliant” way to start the show in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Speaking to the PA news agency backstage ahead of the event, Tong said: “He wanted Ibiza classics, that was very specific.

“And then they asked us to suggest a couple of songs so we suggested three or four, and he came back with one of them and that’s the one that’s starting the show, so they very much had an involvement in what they wanted us to perform.”

Asked why he felt this genre was among the playlist requests, he added: “I think they want to put across a big variety of UK talent and touch all different demographics and be relevant to different age groups.

“I mean, the shows we do we literally get kids up to pensioners. Relapse ravers, we call them - so maybe there’s a few relapsed ravers in the royal household, we don’t know.”

Press Association