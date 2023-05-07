Coronation Concert: 'Pa, we are all so proud of you,' Prince William tells father

King Charles - Yui Mok/PA

The Prince of Wales told his father that “we are all so proud of you” in an emotional tribute during the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

Speaking to a crowd of 20,000 crammed into the castle grounds, the Prince praised the King's decades of service, campaigning on green issues, and his celebration of diversity.

The Prince also made a sweet reference to Queen Elizabeth, saying: “I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us.”

He spoke of the deep pride the late Queen would have felt for her son as he was crowned at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

“As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,” he said.

“She would be a proud mother.”

10:03 PM

'Never forget where you're coming from...'

Gary Barlow - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

10:01 PM

Another classic to see us out

Take That are joined by military drummers for a rendition of one of their best-loved hits - Never Forget.

10:00 PM

Kermit the Frog makes surprise appearance in Royal box at Coronation Concert

King Charles put his stamp on his reign by drafting in Kermit the Frog - rather than Paddington Bear.

His Coronation concert at Windsor castle tonight was marked with a surprise cameo appearance from the Muppets.

Kermit and his close confidante Miss Piggy performed in a sketch involving the newly crowned monarch.

Amid the spectacular surroundings of the castle grounds, the King’s coronation was sealed with performances from such stars as Lionel Ritchie, Katie Perry and Take That.

Robert Mendick, Victoria Ward and India McTaggart have more

09:57 PM

Let it shine

We're onto another Take That classic now - Shine, released as part of their comeback in 2007.

09:53 PM

Take That bring us Greatest Day with a twist

Take That are playing us out, joined by Robin Schulz - the house DJ - for a remixed version of Greatest Day.

Gary Barlow then introduces Calum Scott, the You Are the Reason singer who adds his harmonies to a new section of the classic song.

09:52 PM

Kermit and the King

As Hugh Bonneville thanks the guests, performers, orchestra and viewers, Kermit the Frog has joined the King in the Royal Box.

"We sincerely hope that you and the frog have enjoyed yourself," Bonneville says.

09:50 PM

'Boom, boom, boom, even brighter than the moon, moon, moon'

As Firework continues, Perry is joined by a gospel choir who lift the song's climax to new levels.

The crowd at Windsor Castle is well and truly bouncing as pyrotechnics light up the stage either side of the singer.

09:47 PM

Firework

"I am so happy to be here with you people, I love you so much," Katy Perry says.

"I am so happy to celebrate this whole weekend - I got to bring my mom, she was so happy to be here.

"I would like to dedicate this next song to the King and to the work we get to do together for the British Asian Trust and the Children's Protection Fund. Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people."

It's then straight into Perry's 2011 classic Firework and its memorable chorus, as lasers and smoke illuminate the stage.

09:44 PM

Kermit and Tom Cruise's Coronation cameos

09:42 PM

Here's Katy Perry

The American singer-songwriter, wearing an eye-catching golden dress, is performing her global hit Roar, with an illuminated tiger lighting up the sky above Windsor.

09:42 PM

Winnie the Pooh has this fun fact

Oh Piglet, Christopher Robin told me His Majesty loves red squirrels so much he sometimes give them names and lets them into his house. I believe the squirrels are rather fond of His Majesty too.

09:38 PM

Don't you forget about me

As a nature-themed light show unfolds, with illuminations of butterflies in the sky, the singer Zak Abel performs the Simple Minds classic Don't You Forget About Me.

He was accompanied on the piano by Alexis Ffrench, who blends classical music with more contemporary influences.

09:36 PM

'It is our actions alone that determine the planet's future'

The King can be heard saying: "As stewards of our planet, it is our actions, and our actions alone, that determine its future."

09:35 PM

Stella McCartney's words on nature

Our home is truly awe-inspiring, from oceans full of magnificent corals and wildlife to forests lush and vivid green, alive with curious animals. As a child I remember the thrill of being in the Scottish highlands of mother Earth's beauty, so vast and untamed.



Over time we have grown with our glorious earth, and made huge advancements in science, technology and fashion. But we have also seen much of our natural world change, and become shockingly unrecognisable. Our actions are jeopardising the very fabric of life. There is a pressing need for change.



But in adversity, beacons of light do shine. His Majesty has been shining a spotlight on conservation and protecting our planet for 50 years now. He champions hope and action. And in that hopeful spirit, on this happy day, the work of healing our planet should be and must be the cause that unites us, never the cause that divides us.



The planet Earth is literally bigger than any of our differences. We need to leave a safe and sustainable world for all generations to come.

09:32 PM

'Keep shining'...

... is the deeply moving message beamed onto the White Cliffs of Dover.

09:30 PM

Paloma Faith performs Lullaby - and the nation lights up

Paloma Faith performs a rendition of her song Lullaby, which starts off accompanied by just a piano and three backing singers, as part of a special moment called Light Up the Nation .

Landmarks that are illuminated nationwide include The Blackpool Tower and Cambridge University's Botanic Garden as a dance beat kicks in.

The Titanic Museum in Belfast is also lit up in a dazzling array of pink, purple and silver colours.

09:27 PM

James Nesbitt performs a poem...

... taking in the whole of the United Kingdom, taking in the curry miles of Leicester and the Eden Project "to our bold promise of the Cliffs of Dover".

"Everywhere I look within our shores I feel a new phase, a new chapter, must begin just now, so let's light up the nation, like a smile."

09:25 PM

The Prince of Wales's address

Good evening Your Majesties, good evening Windsor. A huge thank you to everyone for making this such a special evening. I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long.



As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declarations of our hopes for the future, and I know she's up there fondly keeping an eye on us. And she'd be a very proud mother.



For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the paegeantry is a simple message - service. My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve, because for over 50 years in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations and those whose memory must not be neglected.



Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet's health long before it was an everyday issue. Or the Prince's Trust, that supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions. And perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds and all communities deserve to be celebrated and supported.



Pa, we are all so proud of you. And I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards, in local communities. I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us and tonight we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. King, country, and Commonwealth. God save the King.

09:17 PM

Fiesta, forever

Lionel Richie asks: "Are you ready? Are you ready? It's time, here we go! I want everybody - All Night Long, everybody!"

He leads the crowd in a singalong to the introduction of what is arguably his most famous song, joined by breakdancers on either side of the stage and an array of backing singers.

09:14 PM

Here's Lionel Richie

Night has now fallen, with Windsor Castle lit up by thousands of mobile phone torches in the crowd.

Sat at the piano, legendary entertainer and singer Lionel Richie launches into Easy (Like Sunday Morning).

09:12 PM

'Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time'

Pierce Brosnan reveals Charles III was the longest-serving Prince of Wales, who "developed a host of action man skills", getting his wings as a fully-trained RAF pilot.

"He's also a naval aviator, and a trained commando helicopter pilot," adds Bear Grylls. "The King even took on the Royal Marines Commando Training... not for the faint-hearted, trust me."

In a cameo, to the strains of the Top Gun theme, Tom Cruise is seen saying: "Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time."

09:07 PM

You'll Never Walk Alone

Relieved to have Miss Piggy - who has designs on marriage - out of the way, Hugh Bonneville introduces Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, who perform the Gerry and the Pacemakers classic You'll Never Walk Alone:

When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don't be afraid of the dark



At the end of a storm

There's a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

For your dreams be tossed and blown Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone

09:06 PM

It's time to meet the Muppets

Hugh Bonneville is interrupted by unexpected guests Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog.

"We're actually looking for our seats, you know, we're in the Royal Box," says Kermit.

Asked if he was sure, Miss Piggy replies: "I'm sure moi is - Oh Kermit it's him, a lord, a real lord! Can you believe moi is not yet a lady? Ah, I've always wanted to... Wait a second, are you single your lordship?"

Mr Bonneville says he is "flattered", to which Miss Piggy suggests they marry and quips: "Lady Piggy! It sounds so right, doesn't it?" Kermit asks for directions to the Royal Box, while Miss Piggy says: "King Charlesy-Warlesey is expecting him!"

Mr Bonneville says the Royal Box is "up the stars... they'll show you the way".

09:03 PM

The 'Queen of Afrobeats'

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer who has been called the Queen of Afrobeats, is performing the fittingly-titled Keys to the Kingdom.

The song is taken from the soundtrack to the 2019 Lion King remake.

08:59 PM

Princess Charlotte sings along to Steve Winwood

Princess Charlotte could be seen singing along to Steve Winwood's Higher Love just now.

The camera then pans to King Charles, who looks visibly moved by proceedings.

08:57 PM

Bring me a higher love

The actress Sonam Kapoor says Commonwealth countries are all unique "but we choose to stand as one".

"Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard."

Kapoor introduces the Virtual Commonwealth Choir, who join Steve Winwood, the legendary rocker, to perform his song Higher Love.

08:56 PM

A truly moving moment from Lucy

Lucy, a 13-year-old who is blind and unable to hold a conversation due to her developmental delays, is next up, playing piano.

She performs a note-perfect rendition of Bach - Prelude in C Major, having risen to fame on Channel 4's The Piano where her talents were recognised by Mika and Lang Lang.

Lucy - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

08:54 PM

Did you know?

Giovanna Fletcher recalls the King's children's book, which was turned into an animated film, The Old Man of Lochnagar.

Richard E. Grant reveals the Queen prefers to fold the corner of her page, rather than to use a bookmark, "just like I do."

Dynamo notes the King is part of the Magic Circle - who performed a trick called the 'cups and balls' for his audition.

Tracey Emin hails his watercolour work as "fantastic", adding: "He's a really good painter, and there's a lot of heartfelt emotion in this."

08:50 PM

History in the making

A historic collaboration now between five Royal patronages – The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.

They are joining forces for the first time ever to perform Somewhere, from West Side Story, with Ncuti Gatwa starring as Romeo and Mei Mac as Juliet, performing Act 1, Scene 5 from the Shakespearean tragedy.

08:45 PM

'When will my reflection show who I am inside?'

Lang Lang is now joined by Nicole Scherzinger, the former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls.

Wearing a new outfit, Scherzinger is accompanied by the pianist as she sings Reflection, which was first recorded and released by Christina Aguilera for the film Mulan.

Nicole Scherzinger

"I can fool the world but I cannot fool my heart," she sings, accompanied by a string section as well as Lang Lang.

They embrace and take a bow at the end of their performance, as the King turns to his Queen to make a remark.

08:43 PM

Lang Lang

A remarkable moment now as Lang Lang, the virtuoso pianist, tinkles the ivories while the sun begins to set over the Castle.

08:42 PM

Did you know...

Oti Mabuse presents the first section of a 'Did you know?' segment.

"His Majesty has moves like Jagger... Queen Camilla is a huge Strictly Come Dancing fan."

Dame Joan Collins notes the King has turned his hand to a cameo in Eastenders to Shakespearean sketches.

Hugh Jackman quips he could "come and grace us with your presence" at future rehearsals.

Tom Jones notes the King's musical abilities - including profiency at the cello, with his own cello being used tonight.

08:39 PM

The Coronation Choir performs

Now for something special from the 300-strong Coronation Choir put together in the past few weeks by Gareth Malone, who is conducting proceedings.

It is made up of singers from diverse backgrounds including a troupe of RNLI sea shanty singers from Somerset, a Northern Irish farming community group, an LGBTQ+ choir, a Gaelic choir from the Western Isles of Scotland, Hull’s NHS choir, and a refugee choir from Wales.

Brighter Days

The crowd sways as they sing along to Brighter Days, while Princess Charlotte is waving a Union flag in the Royal Box.

Brighter Days was released by Emeli Sande, the Scottish singer-songwriter, at the start of last year, and has an uplifting message:

Yeah, there's gonna be brighter days, brighter days

I'll keep you lifted when you're losing faith

There's gonna be brighter days, brighter days

Though it seems distant, know the world will change



Oh, all of a sudden sun will start to shine on you

Know you've been running but now it's time for your breakthrough

I'll tell you something, it's not all for nothing, it's true

Hey, you'll see it soon

08:34 PM

Olly Murs performs Dance With Me Tonight

Hugh Bonneville jokes King Charles is "the artist formerly known as Prince" as he introduces a "right royal knees-up, overflowing with mega talent".

He goes on to introduce Olly Murs, who performs his song Dance With Me Tonight.

Olly Murs

Murs said at the time of its release: "I wanna write a really old, classic song about seeing a really fit girl in a club and taking her out on a date." It was a number one hit for the Essex-born singer in 2011.

08:29 PM

Feel the love

The first thing we hear as part of the concert is a solemn pledge by King Charles: "I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love."

And then it is straight into the music, as Pete Tong and his Ibiza Classics orchestra are joined by the singers Vula and Jerub.

They perform a rendition of Rudimental's hit Feel The Love, an uplifting fusion of drum and bass, house and R&B that topped the charts on its release in 2012.

As the song comes to its climax, a military band has joined in as well as a gospel choir, before the song fades out amid massive pyrotechnic explosions, with the focus on Nottingham-born singer Jerub's voice.

08:25 PM

Three cheers for Their Majesties

"Hip hip, hooray! Hip hip, hooray! Hip hip, hooray!" can be heard from the crowd as Their Majesties arrive.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are there - but Prince Louis is not, as it will be past his bedtime.

08:22 PM

Coronation Concert surprises 'well worth waiting for'

Asked by the BBC's Kirsty Young, who is fronting coverage of the concert, whether any surprises lay in store, Hugh Bonneville replied: "Yes there are.

"There are a couple of surprises and they are well worth waiting for."

08:18 PM

King and Queen to arrive in 10 minutes' time - BBC

We have just heard that Their Majesties are not many minutes away, with the celebrations set to commence shortly.

08:16 PM

Rishi Sunak seen in the concert crowd

The Prime Minister is ready for the evening's entertainment:

Rishi Sunak - Chris Jackson

08:12 PM

It could be magic...

Gary Barlow, the Take That frontman, summed up his thoughts with: "Sun's out, we're at Windsor Castle, beautiful."

Barlow told the BBC: "Our opening's pretty special because it's a new release for us, we've got DJ Robin Schulz with us, and we're also bringing our friend Calum Scott on stage, he's one of our favourites. So we cannot wait to sing with him, it's going to be good."

His bandmate Howard Donald noted it was the band's first live performance since the pandemic, adding they were "looking forward to going out there and giving it some."

And Mark Owen said: "It's nice when you're together and you can sort of help each other up there. We still get a bit nervous, but we're excited. We know the songs, and that's a good thing... We're very excited. Look at the backdrop. This is awesome."

08:09 PM

Stella McCartney on the King's conservation work

It's a true love and passion for nature and for mother earth and to safeguard that.



I think we see that when we see the King's work over the last 50 years. Obviously, I've grown up with that from day one, too, so it's incredibly important.



I think it's one thing that actually unites all of us, no matter what you think about any of this stuff. I think we all know that the planet is in need of help and love and attention and protection.

08:08 PM

'A fantastic smorgasbord of entertainment'

Speaking in the BBC studio before he goes out to present the show in a few minutes, Hugh Bonneville said there will be "a fantastic smorgasbord of entertainment" on show tonight.

Motsi Mabuse, of Strictly Come Dancing fame, added it had been "great" to mentor the 300-strong Coronation Choir, who are performing later this evening.

"It's a bit of a celebration and a bit of 'let's just have this one moment where we can all be together, and be happy, and go out there and celebrate'."

08:04 PM

Line up is the weekend's crowning glory

This is the first ever Coronation Concert, and it is the first time Windsor Castle has hosted any form of public concert.

Members of the Royal family will be joining the festivities from the royal box.

The line up will include Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrea Bocelli.

08:02 PM

20,000 people have packed out Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

07:56 PM

Coronation Concert crowd raring to go

The front row of the Concert - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Windsor Castle - Yui Mok/PA Wire

07:51 PM

10 minutes to go

The Coronation Concert will see Windsor Castle play host to global superstars and an audience of 20,000.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates, pictures and more as the evening progresses.

07:45 PM

Nicole Scherzinger: I feel like a Disney princess

Nicole Scherzinger said she was "overjoyed" and felt like a Disney princess ahead of her performance.

She will be singing Reflection, which was written for the 1998 film Mulan:

Now that I'm here, it just feels really surreal.



Being on the ground and having Windsor Castle as your backdrop is the dream.

Scherzinger described the Coronation service as "remarkable" and noted America lacked any similar pageantry.

07:43 PM

Olly Murs won't be fooling anyone

Olly Murs added he was "honoured and humbled" to have been chosen to perform at the King's Coronation Concert.

He told the PA news agency his family thought he was joking when he told them he had been asked to play.

"Maybe it was April Fool's at the time but they know what I'm like, I'm a bit of a prankster and they were like: 'You are winding us up!' And I was like: 'I'm not winding you up, I'm actually going to be singing at the King's coronation.'"

07:37 PM

07:32 PM

Andrea Bocelli strikes the right tenor on the red carpet

Andrea Bocelli - Ian West/Pool via Reuters

Ncuti Gatwa and Mei Mac - Ian West/Pool via Reuters

07:28 PM

Pictured: The Coronation Concert queue is now chaotic

Our Chief Reporter Robert Mendick is at the scene:

Coronation concert

07:26 PM

'The stage is fantastic, the setting's incredible'

Olly Murs said the Coronation Concert represents "one of the biggest moments of my career".

Speaking to Sky News on the red carpet, he said: "The stage is fantastic, the setting's incredible...

"To do it here, the sun is shining. There's so many people out there now, it's fantastic.

Murs added: "I'm honoured, truly, to be invited, to be asked, to be singing, and to get everyone moving. It's such a special occasion, it's a joyful moment, you know... The show's going to be fantastic."

He said his mother is among those in attendance at Windsor Castle, while his grandmother, who has fond memories of the Queen's coronation seven decades ago, will be "ecstatic" as she watches along from home.

07:22 PM

In pictures: Tonight's performers among red carpet arrivals

Nicole Scherzinger - Ian West/Pool/AFP via Getty

Olly Murs, who rose to fame on The X Factor, will also be performing - Ian West/Pool/Getty Images

07:19 PM

Gareth Malone hoping for a redemption song

One performer on tonight's bill sees the Coronation Concert as a chance at redemption.

Gareth Malone, who will conduct the 300-strong Coronation Choir as it performs Brighter Days by Emeli Sande, recalled how a previous outing in front of royalty which did not quite go according to plan.

"I performed at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the then-Prince Charles and my backing track went completely wrong," he told PA.

Gareth Malone backstage this evening with Amanda Holden, the Britain's Got Talent judge - Ian West/Pool via Reuters

"And so the whole thing fell apart and it was the worst ever performance I've ever had in my whole career. For years I wouldn't use any technology, and I'm hoping that I'm going to lay that ghost to rest this very night."

07:10 PM

What else can we expect tonight?

A-listers Tom Cruise and Dame Joan Collins are billed to contribute to the evening's entertainment and even Winnie-the-Pooh will be making a special appearance.

The new Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa is taking a break from filming the upcoming series of Doctor Who to participate.

Other highlights include the specially-formed Coronation Choir representing "the many voices of the country".

Celebrity coaches Amanda Holden, Motsi Mabuse and Rose Ayling-Ellis are joining choirmaster Gareth Malone to mentor the singers ahead of the big day in a BBC documentary.

07:00 PM

One hour to go...

The Coronation Concert will get underway at 8pm, with an as-yet-unknown Ibiza classic Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong said has been personally requested by His Majesty the King.

Other performers as well as Tong include:

Katy Perry , a pop sensation since her breakthrough in 2008 but who most recently hit the headlines after struggling to find her seat at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

Take That , who have sold millions of records since their formation in 1990, and are now a three-piece with hits including Shine and Greatest Day.

Lang Lang, the Chinese-born pianist who has proven himself to be among the biggest classical music sensations of the past few decades.

06:49 PM

'Where does the monarchy stand? What does it mean?'

As he hailed the King's "extraordinary" Coronation, Hugh Bonneville - the Paddington actor and our host for tonight - gave thoughts on the future of the monarchy:

I think each generation will need to make its own definition of what monarchy means.



And I think that is the challenge for the future. In our ever-changing world, where does the monarchy stand? What does it mean?



I mean, for my generation, and for my parents' generation, it was the glue that bound our nations together, and that glue will need to shift and evolve in order to keep the strength that it's had in the past.

Hugh Bonneville - Ian West/Getty Images

06:36 PM

Coronation Concert in pictures: Crowds gather as guests make their way in

Windsor Castle - Peter Clifton/PA Wire

Windsor Castle - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

06:34 PM

James Nesbitt hails 'progress' shown by Coronation

Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt, who will be reading a poem at tonight's event, hailed the "progress" made after all of the main parties in Northern Ireland turned up for the Coronation yesterday.

He said: "I'm just so delighted in the sense that every political party turned up yesterday for it and I think that's progress.

"In a sense, although a lot of people might disagree with me... and we all have our own opinions about it, but I feel that I'm representing an awful lot of people from where I come from, and I'm glad that he [the King] takes such an interest in the place."

06:22 PM

Take That and party

Dawn Fenwick and Sian Gould are among the Take That super fans excited to see the trio perform tonight.

Ms Fenwick told the PA news agency she had been taking her daughter Ms Gould to Take That concerts since she was a child.

The pair have travelled from High Wycombe to see one of their favourite groups, and were hopeful of "seeing Charles having a bop".

06:19 PM

Queuing concert goers warned they could miss the event

The queue for the Coronation concert at Windsor Lodge stretched for hundreds of yards at one entrance, leaving concert goers at risk of missing the event, writes Robert Mendick, our Chief Reporter.

People were told the queue could take two hours to get through, and with gates reportedly closing at 7pm they risked not being let in.

It’s unclear if the organisers will let ticket holders in after 7pm for the concert starting at 8pm.

No royal occasion would be complete without a queue - and tonight's Windsor Castle celebrations are no different - Justin Tallis/Pool via AP

06:15 PM

King made 'very specific' Ibiza request

The King specifically requested Ibiza classics as part of tonight's Coronation Concert, Pete Tong has said.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ told the PA news agency: "He wanted Ibiza classics, that was very specific.

"And then they asked us to suggest a couple of songs so we suggested three or four, and he came back with one of them and that's the one that's starting the show, so they very much had an involvement in what they wanted us to perform."

Asked why he thought the royal request has been made, he added: "I think they want to put across a big variety of UK talent and touch all different demographics and be relevant to different age groups.

"I mean, the shows we do we literally get kids up to pensioners. Relapse ravers, we call them - so maybe there's a few relapsed ravers in the royal household, we don't know."

06:10 PM

Good evening

Dominic Penna here, taking you through the Coronation Concert as a second day of royal celebrations comes to a close.

The star-studded event, which is being hosted by the actor Hugh Bonneville, is taking place in front of an audience of around 200,000 people, including members of the Royal family.

Other performances will come from Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, the veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Classical acts include Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

I will be guiding you through all the latest as the Concert unfolds.

