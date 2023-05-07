Coronation Concert live: Take That and Katy Perry to take the stage at Windsor Castle

Take That and Katy Perry are among the global stars of stage and screen set to take the stage at Windsor Castle for the Coronation Concert in celebration of the new reign.

The star-studded event, which is being hosted by the actor Hugh Bonneville, is taking place in front of an audience of around 200,000 people, including members of the Royal family.

Other performances will come from Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, the veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Classical acts include Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

Meanwhile, video appearances will be made by Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls, Sir Tom Jones and Oti Mabuse. The concert will be screened from 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer tonight.

07:28 PM

Pictured: The Coronation Concert queue is now chaotic

Our Chief Reporter Robert Mendick is at the scene:

Coronation concert

07:26 PM

'The stage is fantastic, the setting's incredible'

Olly Murs said the Coronation Concert represents "one of the biggest moments of my career".

Speaking to Sky News on the red carpet, he said: "The stage is fantastic, the setting's incredible...

"To do it here, the sun is shining. There's so many people out there now, it's fantastic.

Murs added: "I'm honoured, truly, to be invited, to be asked, to be singing, and to get everyone moving. It's such a special occasion, it's a joyful moment, you know... The show's going to be fantastic."

He said his mother is among those in attendance at Windsor Castle, while his grandmother, who has fond memories of the Queen's coronation seven decades ago, will be "ecstatic" as she watches along from home.

07:22 PM

In pictures: Tonight's performers among red carpet arrivals

Nicole Scherzinger - Ian West/Pool/AFP via Getty

Olly Murs, who rose to fame on The X Factor, will also be performing - Ian West/Pool/Getty Images

07:19 PM

Gareth Malone hoping for a redemption song

One performer on tonight's bill sees the Coronation Concert as a chance at redemption.

Gareth Malone, who will conduct the 300-strong Coronation Choir as it performs Brighter Days by Emeli Sande, recalled how a previous outing in front of royalty which did not quite go according to plan.

"I performed at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the then-Prince Charles and my backing track went completely wrong," he told PA.

Gareth Malone backstage this evening with Amanda Holden, the Britain's Got Talent judge - Ian West/Pool via Reuters

"And so the whole thing fell apart and it was the worst ever performance I've ever had in my whole career. For years I wouldn't use any technology, and I'm hoping that I'm going to lay that ghost to rest this very night."

The 300-strong Coronation Choir is made up of singers from diverse backgrounds including a troupe of RNLI sea shanty singers from Somerset, a Northern Irish farming community group, an LGBTQ+ choir, a Gaelic choir from the Western Isles of Scotland, Hull’s NHS choir, and a refugee choir from Wales.

07:10 PM

What else can we expect tonight?

A-listers Tom Cruise and Dame Joan Collins are billed to contribute to the evening's entertainment and even Winnie-the-Pooh will be making a special appearance.

The new Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa is taking a break from filming the upcoming series of Doctor Who to participate.

Other highlights include the specially-formed Coronation Choir representing "the many voices of the country".

Celebrity coaches Amanda Holden, Motsi Mabuse and Rose Ayling-Ellis are joining choirmaster Gareth Malone to mentor the singers ahead of the big day in a BBC documentary.

07:00 PM

One hour to go...

The Coronation Concert will get underway at 8pm, with an as-yet-unknown Ibiza classic Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong said has been personally requested by His Majesty the King.

Other performers as well as Tong include:

Katy Perry , a pop sensation since her breakthrough in 2008 but who most recently hit the headlines after struggling to find her seat at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

Take That , who have sold millions of records since their formation in 1990, and are now a three-piece with hits including Shine and Greatest Day.

Lang Lang, the Chinese-born pianist who has proven himself to be among the biggest classical music sensations of the past few decades.

06:49 PM

'Where does the monarchy stand? What does it mean?'

As he hailed the King's "extraordinary" Coronation, Hugh Bonneville - the Paddington actor and our host for tonight - gave thoughts on the future of the monarchy:

I think each generation will need to make its own definition of what monarchy means.



And I think that is the challenge for the future. In our ever-changing world, where does the monarchy stand? What does it mean?



I mean, for my generation, and for my parents' generation, it was the glue that bound our nations together, and that glue will need to shift and evolve in order to keep the strength that it's had in the past.

Hugh Bonneville - Ian West/Getty Images

06:36 PM

Coronation Concert in pictures: Crowds gather as guests make their way in

Windsor Castle - Peter Clifton/PA Wire

Windsor Castle - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

06:34 PM

James Nesbitt hails 'progress' shown by Coronation

Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt, who will be reading a poem at tonight's event, hailed the "progress" made after all of the main parties in Northern Ireland turned up for the Coronation yesterday.

He said: "I'm just so delighted in the sense that every political party turned up yesterday for it and I think that's progress.

"In a sense, although a lot of people might disagree with me... and we all have our own opinions about it, but I feel that I'm representing an awful lot of people from where I come from, and I'm glad that he [the King] takes such an interest in the place."

06:22 PM

Take That and party

Dawn Fenwick and Sian Gould are among the Take That super fans excited to see the trio perform tonight.

Ms Fenwick told the PA news agency she had been taking her daughter Ms Gould to Take That concerts since she was a child.

The pair have travelled from High Wycombe to see one of their favourite groups, and were hopeful of "seeing Charles having a bop".

They may be disappointed on that front, however, as the King himself will not be in attendance.

06:19 PM

Queuing concert goers warned they could miss the event

The queue for the Coronation concert at Windsor Lodge stretched for hundreds of yards at one entrance, leaving concert goers at risk of missing the event, writes Robert Mendick, our Chief Reporter.

People were told the queue could take two hours to get through, and with gates reportedly closing at 7pm they risked not being let in.

It’s unclear if the organisers will let ticket holders in after 7pm for the concert starting at 8pm.

No royal occasion would be complete without a queue - and tonight's Windsor Castle celebrations are no different - Justin Tallis/Pool via AP

06:15 PM

King made 'very specific' Ibiza request

The King specifically requested Ibiza classics as part of tonight's Coronation Concert, Pete Tong has said.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ told the PA news agency: "He wanted Ibiza classics, that was very specific.

"And then they asked us to suggest a couple of songs so we suggested three or four, and he came back with one of them and that's the one that's starting the show, so they very much had an involvement in what they wanted us to perform."

Asked why he thought the royal request has been made, he added: "I think they want to put across a big variety of UK talent and touch all different demographics and be relevant to different age groups.

"I mean, the shows we do we literally get kids up to pensioners. Relapse ravers, we call them - so maybe there's a few relapsed ravers in the royal household, we don't know."

06:10 PM

