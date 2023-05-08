Coronation concert – latest updates: King and Queen watch live performances as Prince William delivers tribute

The Prince of Wales paid a touching tribute to his father at an extravagant concert held to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

“Pa, we are all so proud of you,” said Prince William, before praising the King’s dedication to the crown, as well as his environmental and charity work.

The heir to the throne took to the stage in front of 20,000 people at Windsor Castle, ahead of a line-up of performers including Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Alexis Ffrench.

A medley of theatre, ballet, theatre and arts performances also took place, featuring new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa in an interpretation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Festivities began at 8pm and lasted until just after 10pm, and were staged the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, marking the first time an event like this has taken place on the property. Those not at Windsor Castle were able to watch the concert live on BBC One.

You can find a rundown of the best looks from the coronation yesterday here.

Key points

‘Pa, we are all so proud of you’: Prince William pays tribute to King Charles III’s dedication to service

Coronation concert review: Katy Perry is a golden Quality Street in this bizarre musical confection

Full report: King and Queen watch over an eclectic coronation concert

Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog crash the coronation concert

Coronation concert: All the best jibes at the King

04:00 , Liam James

There were always going to be a few digs...

Independent TV rounds-up the best jokes at the King’s expense from the coronation conert.

Hugh Bonneville had a go, as did Tom Cruise. Even Prince William!

Watch: Princess Charlotte has sweet reaction after noticing Prince William on stage at coronation concert

03:00 , Liam James

Princess Charlotte had the sweetest reaction after realising her father, the Prince of Wales, was on stage during the coronation concert (Meredith Clark writes).

The extravagant concert took place on Sunday at Windsor Castle in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, one day after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The coronation concert included a star-studded lineup of performers, from Lionel Richie to Katy Perry.

Story continues

However, it seems that Princess Charlotte was most excited when her father appeared on stage to deliver a speech in front of thousands of concert-goers.

As Prince WIlliam took to the stage to give a touching tribute to his own father, the eight-year royal immediately stopped waving her union jack flag and pointed towards her dad. Charlotte also appeared to inform her older brother Prince George, who was sitting next to her, that William was on stage.

Prince William’s touching speech to father at coronation concert

02:00 , Liam James

The Prince of Wales paid a touching tribute to his father at the concert held to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation, saying: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

Taking to the stage in front of 20,000 people at Windsor Castle, Prince William praised the King’s dedication to the crown, as well as his environmental and charity work.

William said the King had “warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue.”

He also highlighted the Prince’s Trust, established by his father, which he said “has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions.”

Click here to read more:

Prince of Wales’s touching speech to father at coronation concert

Concert hightlights: Prince George and Princess Charlotte dance to Lionel Richie

01:00 , Liam James

Looking back at some of the highlights from the coronation concert: Princess Charlotte and Prince George dancing the night away was up there.

The youngsters stood with the rest of the royal box, including the King and Queen, and moved to the sound of Lionel Richie’s hit All Night Long and Take That’s anthems.

Singing along, Charlotte and George waved their flags enthusiastically and swayed in time to the music.

The princess also sang the words to Katy Perry’s Roar and Firework, as the US singer took to the stage in a shiny gold metallic ball gown.

Ahead of Take That’s finale, Kermit the Frog joined the Windsors in the royal box as the Muppet, dressed in a smart suit and tie, bounced on the spot and waved his flag in front of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy steal the show at coronation concert

Monday 8 May 2023 00:00 , Liam James

Kermit the Frog and his co-star Miss Piggy sparked huge laughter from the King during his appearance at the Windsor coronation festival.

The King appeared to chuckle after Miss Piggy described host Hugh Bonneville as a “real Lord” - mistaking the actor for the character he plays in Downton Abbey, the Earl of Grantham.

And the King laughed even harder after she referred to him as “King Charlesy Warlesy” and said he was “expecting” Kermit the Frog in the royal box.

Even Princess Charlotte and Prince George smiled as they watched on intently, while the Prince of Wales laughed along with his father.

Just before Hugh Bonneville introduced the final act of the star-studded concert, Take That, the BBC cut to the royal box, where Kermit waved a Union flag in front of a grinning Duke of Edinburgh.

The King looked to his left as he clapped before Bonneville signed off: “And, of course, thank you your majesties, for allowing us to perform for you here. We sincerely hope you and the frog have enjoyed yourselves.”

The King and Queen watch over an eclectic coronation concert, starring Katy Perry, Prince William and Miss Piggy

Sunday 7 May 2023 23:38 , Liam James

An eclectic mix of entertainers, from Take That to Andrea Bocelli, performed a special coronation concert at Windsor Castle in front of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Sunday.

Around 20,000 people attended the event, held on the East Lawn of the castle grounds, with the newly crowned monarch watching on from the royal box. Joining the King and Queen were Prince William, the Princess of Wales and their eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

During the concert, William delivered an emotional tribute to his father that recognised the King’s environmentalism and his charity work with the Prince’s Trust, in a speech that also touched on his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

I’ll leave you with Louis Chilton to wrap up the coronation concert:

The King and Queen watch over an eclectic coronation concert

Coronation concert review: Katy Perry is a golden Quality Street in this bizarre musical confection

Sunday 7 May 2023 23:30 , Liam James

Roisin O’Connor, The Independent’s culture news editor, reviews the King’s coronation concert:

Royal music events are a peculiar beast. Last year’s Platinum Party at the Palace was an eclectic affair, with the lineup – George Ezra, Elton John, Rod Stewart – seemingly pulled at random out of a “royals-friendly” ballot. The coronation concert, which comes a day after King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey, is very much the same.

Of course, there have been plenty of rumours that the reason tonight’s billing at Windsor Castle is a hodgepodge of US pop, classical and dad-rock is because organisers struggled to attract the real mega-stars. Among those said to have turned down the event were Ed Sheeran, Adele, Elton John, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls. Oddly, Sheeran is now filling in for Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol, but his absence is more likely to do with the fact that he’s only just disentangled himself from winning a major plagiarism lawsuit. Others, meanwhile, might have been less keen, given each star is limited to just one song. It’s hard to imagine kicking Adele off the stage after a solitary “Hello”.

So instead we have Olly Murs, who bounds up and down the purpose-built stage like a toddler who’s eaten too many Haribo. Lang Lang, by comparison, is dignified yet passionate as he plays a grand piano medley of film soundtrack classics, including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”. He later introduces Nicole Scherzinger for her debut live performance of “Reflection”, from Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan. It’s a truly mesmerising moment, reminding us that Scherzinger is capable of some incredible vocal gymnastics (even if she is weighed down by some very flashy diamonds).

Click here to read more:

Dressed as a giant Quality Street, Katy Perry thrills at Windsor Castle – review

King Charles dances with Baroness Scotland at coronation concert

Sunday 7 May 2023 23:06 , Liam James

King Charles shared a dance and a laugh with Patricia Scotland, Baroness Scotland, in the crowd at the Coronation Concert.

The Baroness occupied a prominent seat as Director of the Commonwealth.

Many on social media were impressed by her dance moves, with one viewer tweeting that the Baroness made “easily the moment of the night” by grooving next to the newly-crowned King.

Baroness Scotland (right) next to the King at the concert (Getty)

Sunday 7 May 2023 22:07 , Louis Chilton

Annnnnnnd that’s it? It’s over! Fairly abruptly, I thought. Straight into the news update on BBC One.

Sunday 7 May 2023 22:02 , Louis Chilton

One “Shine” later and Take That are onto their third (and last?) song, which invovlves a whole lot of pageantry.

It’s “Never Forget”.

The marching band accompanying Take That (BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:56 , Louis Chilton

They’re doing “Greatest Day”, surprise, surprise.

A whole lot of facial expressions from everyone on stage, Gary Barlow especially. Extremely, err, expressive.

Take That at the coronation concert (BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:52 , Louis Chilton

“Please welcome to the stage, British pop royalty... Take That!”

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:45 , Louis Chilton

I’ve been told people are comparing Perry’s outfit to a Quality Street wrapper.

Toffee penny, perhaps?

Katy Perry at the coronation concert (BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:43 , Louis Chilton

Katy Perry comes on with a ROAR.

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:42 , Louis Chilton

Alan Titchmarsh now, paying homage to the monarch’s green thumb.

Here’s HRH “giving a tree a handshake”...

(bbc)

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:39 , Louis Chilton

More fun, for anyone who might have been looking away during the brief muppet invasion.

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:33 , Louis Chilton

This got missed in the rat-a-tat influx of performers... Tom Cruise!

The Top Gun: Maverick star seems like he’s up to his old tricks.

Watch here:

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:32 , Louis Chilton

Straight into Paloma Faith. They’re really rattling through procedings here. I guess when it’s a bill this crammed, you more or less have to.

Lots of nice images of the Lighting Up the Nation initiative. That’s what this bit’s about.

(BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:28 , Louis Chilton

Brief rendition of “God Save the King”, then an appearance from actor and occasional hair transplant spokesperson James Nesbitt.

Repping Northern Ireland, of course, with a nice little monologue.

“Let’s light up the nation like a smile.”

James Nesbitt (bbc)

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:25 , Louis Chilton

“Unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long...”

Prince William on stage now with the jokes. But he soon gets serious, with a nice mention of his late “proud mother”.

Pays tribute to his father for putting environmental issues first. And the Prince’s Trust, which has supported over a million young people, he says.

Looking quite emotional to be honest.

“Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

William at the coronation concert (BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:21 , Louis Chilton

A certain irony to the fact that Bocelli and Welsh opera singer Bryn Terfel sung “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, given its association with Liverpool football club.

The national anthem wasn’t given such a great reception when it was played at Anfield earlier in the weekend...

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:19 , Louis Chilton

Andrea Bocelli into Lionel Richie. Some real pedigree on show.

Richie currently performing “All Night Long (All Night)”, aka his biggest banger.

Richie on stage (BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:08 , Louis Chilton

Threatening to steal the show, we have Miss Piggy, engaging in some classic muppet-and-man back-and-forth with Bonneville. Cue Kermit the Frog.

Charles et al seen cracking up in the royal box.

Hugh Bonneville and the muppets (BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:05 , Louis Chilton

Tiwa Savage singing a charismatic afrobeats track... and an even more charismatic dress. Delightful!

Tiwa Savage at the coronation concert (BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 21:00 , Louis Chilton

Steve Winwood storms the stage with his 80s banger “Higher Love”.

Doesn’t have the voice he did all those decades ago (unsurprising, really), but good lord, what an infectious song.

Winwood is in fact father-in-law of Ben Elliot, Camilla’s nephew, meaning his grandson Arthur was one of the Pages in the coronation.

Steve Winwood at the coronation concert (BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:57 , Louis Chilton

After a segment paying tribute to the King’s flair for watercolours, it’s Lucy, performing on piano, from The Amber Trust.

Lucy from the Amber Trust performing at the coronation (BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:53 , Louis Chilton

The Doctor is in! Newbie Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is on stage performing a snippet of Shakespeare while West Side Story plays in the background.

There’s a lot going on here, a big collaborative effort between a lot of different performing schools. Sweeping.

Almost wish you had more time to drink it in. But no! Onto the next.

(BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:49 , Louis Chilton

The virtuoso pianist introduces Nicole Scherzinger, who delivers an absolutely sensational rendition of Disney’s Mulan theme.

What. A. Voice.

Nicole Scherzinger (bbc)

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:47 , Louis Chilton

Tom Jones and Hugh Jackman paying tribute to the King’s musical skills in a couple of pre-recorded videos.

“He can recite Shakespeare; he can play trumpet, piano, and cello. His cello is being played onstage tonight.” Piano maestro Lang Lang now on stage strutting his stuff.

Lang Lang (bbc)

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:41 , Louis Chilton

Murs is followed by the Coronation Choir, who look like they’re having an absolute blast singing “Brighter Days”.

The choir is a group created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBT+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.

The Coronation Choir sing ‘Brighter Days' (bbc)

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:37 , Louis Chilton

He’s followed by Olly Murs, who belts out a pretty enthusiastic “Dance With Me Tonight”.

Olly Murs performing at the coronation concert (BBC)

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:33 , Louis Chilton

Hugh Bonneville currently addressing the crowd... Paddington here in spirit at least.

Joked that the King is an “artist... formerly known as Prince”. On and off pretty quickly, good stuff.

Charles and Camilla wave to the crowds

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Charles and Camilla wave to the crowds (The Independent)

(The Independent)

Celebs, politicians and members of the royal family mingle at VIP reception

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:21 , Roisin O'Connor

My insider source is rubbing elbows with the creme de la creme over in the VIP section...

So far we have makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, Kier and Victoria Starmer, Oswald Boateng, actor Richard E Grant with his daughter, Olivia, BBC director general Tim Davie, Matthew Freud and his partner, environmentalist and jeweller Sheherazade Goldsmith, Alexander Scully of the Lord Chamberlain’s Office, Queen Camilla’s nephew, Ben Elliot, and his son Arthur (one of the Pages at the coronation yesterday) and British acting legend Felicity Kendal in a glorius red dress. Guests were bussed in from the Windsor Farm Shop. The champagne is flowing and the canapes are being passed around!

Felicity Kenda; (The Independent)

Clara Amfo interviews Take That!

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:12 , Roisin O'Connor

It’s Gary Barlow and the Take That boys! Apparently they’ve flown DJ Robin Shultz in from Dubai, along with Calum Scott, so it’s sounding like fans will be getting something a little different tonight, alongside the big hits. “This is our first band performance live on stage since 2019, so we’re just looking forward to getting out there and giving it some.”

Spotted! Zara and Mike Tindall getting ready for some live music

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:08 , Roisin O'Connor

Spotted! A right royal pair looking excited for tonight’s festivities. We’re expecting Charles and Camilla to turn up in the next 10 minutes.

Zara and Mike Tindall (The Independent)

Here we go!

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:02 , Roisin O'Connor

Sitting comfortably? The stage is looking pretty spectacular, positioned right in front of Windsor Castle. The newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to arrive in the next 20 minutes.

Sofia Richie shows off ‘chic’ coronation concert outfit ahead of father Lionel Richie’s performance

Sunday 7 May 2023 19:55 , Roisin O'Connor

Sofia Richie has shared a preview of the outfit she’s chosen for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronationconcert, where she will watch her father Lionel Richie perform.

On 7 May, a day after the King and Queen were crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the coronation celebrations will continue with a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle. The concert, which will take place on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds - the first time a large-scale event has been staged on the property - will feature performances by a number of musical guests including Katy Perry, Richie, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli.

For the occasion, Richie, who recently returned from her honeymoon after exchanging vows with husband Elliot Grainge in a lavish wedding in the South of France last month, has chosen a bright pink outfit.

Full story:

Sunday 7 May 2023 19:40 , Louis Chilton

It’s almost time.

Celebrities arrive on the red carpet

Sunday 7 May 2023 19:39 , Roisin O'Connor

Alexis Ffrench is walking the red carpet right now, ahead of his performance on the huge concert stage later this evening. He’s looking very dapper in a teal suit (a popular colour this coronation weekend) and waistcoat, purple suit and tie, and a bowler boater hat with a black leather strap and silver buckle embellishment.

Sunday 7 May 2023 19:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Just half an hour to go before the music kicks off! Which artist on this mad lineup are you looking forward to seeing?

While you’re waiting, here’s a look at the bonkers history of royal music events:

‘The Queen wore earplugs’: Royal pop concerts have always been weird

Sunday 7 May 2023 19:20 , Louis Chilton

Also making an appearance tonight... it’s Maverick himself, Tom Cruise!!

He’ll be lending some much-needed star power to the show, but fans must be hoping he can muster something a bit better than this bizarre stunt he recently recorded for James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Tom Cruise fans baffled by actor’s ‘bizarre’ Lion King stunt with James Corden

Gareth Malone hopes to redeem himself at coronation concert

Sunday 7 May 2023 19:13 , Roisin O'Connor

Gareth Malone has said he hopes he can redeem himself during the Coronation Concert after he suffered a major technical issue when he performed in front of the King during a Royal Variety Performance.

The choirmaster will conduct the 300-strong Coronation Choir during the celebratory event on Sunday evening in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Speaking ahead of the event, Malone told the PA news agency: “I performed at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the then-Prince Charles and my backing track went completely wrong and so the whole thing fell apart and it was the worst ever performance I’ve ever had in my whole career.

“For years I wouldn’t use any technology and I’m hoping that I’m going to lay that ghost to rest this very night.”

Malone, along with Amanda Holden, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Motsi Mabuse, were part of a celebrity coaching line-up who mentored the choir ahead of their performance.

Holden and Malone revealed they drove around Croydon in London as they considered a number of options including classical songs and Disney tracks, before deciding on Emeli Sande’s Brighter Days.

“It was a long, long list but it had to be a song that was about hope and about the future,” Malone said.

Press Association

William and Kate gifted coronation beer by royal fans during Windsor Castle walk

Sunday 7 May 2023 19:11 , Roisin O'Connor

Sunday 7 May 2023 19:00 , Louis Chilton

Just one hour to go now... how’s everybody feeling?

Excited? Cold? Impatient?

Maybe, like me, you’re just feeling glad not to have work in the morning...

A royal fan at the coronation (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sunday 7 May 2023 18:40 , Louis Chilton

(For those that are wondering, the “choir” in question is the Coronation Choir, a group created from community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBT+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.)

Music fans clock to Windsor Castle for the Coronation Concert

Sunday 7 May 2023 18:33 , Roisin O'Connor

Thousands of royal fans wearing a huge range of Union flag clothing - including dresses, hats, glasses and suits - have gathered for the show to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Sarah Edwards travelled more than two hours from Ipswich to the concert with her daughter Charlotte.

The mother told the PA news agency: “We watched all the coronation on TV yesterday. It made us really excited to be here today. I think it’s a big part of history for my daughter to be a part of.

“I’m really excited to be part of such a big day.”

Well-wishers had earlier gathered on the Long Walk to watch local groups perform a range of songs, including a Windsor rock choir who performed along with a local theatre group, who sang tracks from the musical Matilda.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to the Long Walk and spent half an hour speaking with a range of performers and visitors.

Faatimah and Hafsah Malik took the short journey from Slough to the concert. The pair were excited to watch Katy Perry and to try and catch a glimpse of the King.

Hafsah Malik said: “I would like to meet them. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It was really shocking to win the tickets.

“I love Kate. She has a really beautiful style. It’s very simple but elegant.”

(Reuters)

Faatimah Malik met Charles when he was still a prince on a visit in Birmingham, and she has come to Windsor to try and see him again.

Meanwhile, Take That superfans Dawn Fenwick and Sian Gould are excited to see the group perform at Windsor Castle.

Ms Fenwick has been taking her daughter Ms Gould to Take That concerts since she was a child.

The pair travelled from High Wycombe to see one of their favourite groups and to try and see the royal family dancing along.

Ms Fenwick said: “I’m looking forward to seeing Charles having a bop. Being a part of it is why we are here. It’s a shame it’s not the full five (members of Take That).”

Press Association

Zoe Ball drops out of BBC’s coronation concert coverage with just hours to go

Sunday 7 May 2023 18:23 , Roisin O'Connor

Presenter Zoe Ball has dropped out of presenting the BBC’s coronation concert coverage with just hours to go.

On Twitter, Ball revealed to followers that she had fallen unwell in the build-up to the event. The concert is taking place at Windsor Castle on Sunday (7 May), one day after King Charles III ascended to the throne.

Full story:

Zoe Ball drops out of BBC’s coronation concert show at last minute

Sunday 7 May 2023 18:20 , Louis Chilton

I wonder if the choir will be bringing out this banger again...

Coronation viewers confused as ‘Champions League anthem’ plays during ceremony

Sunday 7 May 2023 18:09 , Roisin O'Connor

Good evening! Tonight we’re hoping to bring you some entertaining coverage of the coronation concert, which will include performances from headliners Take That, Lionel Richie and Katie Perry, plus opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of time:

Everything you need to know about King Charles’s coronation concert