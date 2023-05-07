Coronation concert: Katy Perry and Take That gear up to perform

Katy Perry is among the pop stars who will perform at the event at Windsor Castle

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That are among the stars who will take to the stage for the coronation concert later.

Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli will also perform at the event at Windsor Castle.

Hugh Bonneville will host the concert, which is being held to celebrate the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

The show will be attended by 20,000 members of the public and air on BBC One and BBC Radio 2 from 20:00 BST.

Other names on the line-up include members of the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art.

The royal patronages will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who takes over the starring role in Doctor Who later this year, and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

The concert will also feature pre-recorded video sketches from Top Gun star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones, who will recite little-known facts about the monarch.

The show will be hosted by actor Hugh Bonneville, who is best known for appearing in Downton Abbey and the Paddington films.

In a statement last month, Bonneville said: "I'm delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty's coronation.

"In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember."

Bonneville's involvement is being considered by some as a subtle nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who appeared in a sketch with Paddington Bear for her Platinum Jubilee.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse, guitarist Steve Winwood, and honey enthusiast Winnie the Pooh will also appear at the concert, while Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance.

The concert will be staged in the east terrace of Windsor Castle. Last week, the BBC released artist's mock-ups of how it will look.

The corporation said the stage had been designed "with a unique vision to respond to its historic site and occasion".

The stage will resemble the Union Jack flag, with catwalks jutting out from the centre. It will frame the eastern façade of Windsor Castle, and create multiple levels for the 70-piece orchestra and band.

As darkness falls behind the castle, its façade "will become alive with projection and light", the BBC said.

The coronation concert will likely attract a huge TV audience, and the those performing can expect a bump in streaming and sales numbers as a result.

But some stars reportedly declined the invitation to perform at the coronation concert for logistical reasons.

Sir Elton John is currently touring in Berlin, while Ed Sheeran is playing a gig in Texas on Saturday.

Kylie Minogue reportedly turned down an invitation to perform because of growing republican sentiment in her native Australia.

Other stars reported to have declined include Adele, who lives in Los Angeles, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls.

Two of the performers at the concert - Perry and Richie - are also judges on American Idol, which is currently broadcasting its 21st season.

As both will be in Windsor for the coronation concert, Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran have been booked to serve as guest judges for this week's American Idol live show.

But Perry and Richie will still appear on the programme, appearing live via satellite from the UK to check in on the contestants.

Tickets were allocated by Ticketmaster via a public ballot, but there was some controversy last month after some members of the public mistakenly believed they'd won tickets after receiving a confusingly-worded email from the company. Ticketmaster emailed some applicants to say they had been "successful in the ballot for a pair of standing tickets". However, in order to claim the tickets, fans had to click on the link included in the email order to redeem them. By the time many fans saw the email and clicked through, they were disappointed to discover they had all gone. Those who found they were in fact not successful, despite initially believing they had been, went on to vent their frustration and disappointment on social media. A Ticketmaster spokesman said at the time: "Today, any unclaimed tickets were released on a first-come, first-served basis to those who had previously applied to the ballot and were unsuccessful. These inevitably went very quickly." The company added that tickets which had been secured in the first two rounds were guaranteed.