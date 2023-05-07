Coronation concert: The best-dressed attendees from Princess of Wales to Queen Camilla

The highly anticipated coronation concert has kicked off on the lawn of Windsor Castle, with members of the royal family and celebrities arriving to enjoy a star-studded lineup of musical performances.

On Sunday 7 May, a day after King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned during a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the royal couple arrived at Windsor Castle to continue the coronation celebrations.

For the occasion, the King wore a blue suit with a pale blue shirt and a blue patterned tie. Queen Camilla complemented her husband’s outfit with a blue outfit of her own, with the royal arriving in a royal blue dress.

The King and Queen were accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales and two of their children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight.

Prince William followed his father’s lead, arriving at the grounds outside of Windsor in a blue suit, while his wife Kate chose a vibrant red suit for the celebratory occasion.

(Getty)

(BBC)

(Getty Images)

During her performance at the concert, which is taking place on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, Nicole Scherzinger took to the stage in a blue gown with a sheer bodice for her first live performance of Disney’s Mulan song “Reflection”. The singer paired the gown with a diamond choker and a half-up hairdo.

