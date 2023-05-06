Coronation carpet resembles Ukrainian flag in ‘happy coincidence’

ukraine flag coronation

The Coronation carpet resembles the Ukrainian flag in a “happy coincidence”, royal insiders have said.

Many of the world leaders and guests arriving at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning wore yellow and blue, matching some of the decor in the grand church.

US First Lady Dr Jill Biden, who is attending the Coronation in President Biden's place, wore a blue jacket, skirt, fascinator and gloves. Accompanying her was granddaughter Finnegan Biden, the 22-year-old second child of Hunter Biden and his former wife Kathleen Buhle, wearing a yellow dress with a cape and yellow headband.

Bidens - Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

The operatic soprano, Pretty Yende, 38, wore a vibrant yellow dress with large puffed shoulders.

Meanwhile, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former Nato commander, tweeted that the Ukrainian flag was “at the heart of Westminster Abbey”, alongside an image of the yellow and blue carpets.

Quoting de Bretton-Gordon's tweet, Kira Rudik, a Ukrainian MP, said she was “inspired by the pictures of Ukraine’s flag in Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ Coronation” and tweeted blue and yellow heart emojis.

Charlie Proctor, editor-in-chief of Royal Central, also noticed the yellow and blue carpets, tweeting: “(Almost) the flag of Ukraine in Westminster Abbey.”

ukraine first lady - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Meanwhile Britain’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Dame Melinda Simmons, tweeted an image of the yellow and blue carpet saying: “I saw Ukraine there and lost my composure for a minute.”

Buckingham Palace said the colours in the abbey - the yellow gold of the coronation theatre carpet and the blue carpet in the choir were not chosen to represent the Ukrainian flag.

But a Palace spokesman described it as a “happy coincidence”.

james pippa middleton - Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP

They were chosen to highlight and contrast with the robes of the King and Queen.

Olena Zelenska arrived at the Abbey on Saturday morning in place of her husband Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president.

The First Lady of Ukraine wore a dove grey coat with pleated details at the hips with a coordinating dress.

Carole and Michael Middleton - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Princess of Wales’s family also attended the Coronation service. Her sister, Pippa, 39, wore a yellow hat as well as a blazer dress by Claire Mischevani, while her brother, James, 36, wore a suit with a matching yellow waistcoat.

The Princess’s mother Carole wore a sapphire-coloured dress and matching headpiece as she attended with her husband Michael.