Coronation Big Lunch latest: King and Queen 'deeply touched' by millions who celebrated 'glorious occasion'

Coronation revellers set up for the day at The Big Lunch at The Long Walk, Windsor - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The King and Queen were "deeply touched" during the Coronation and are "profoundly grateful" to the millions of people who celebrated, Buckingham Palace has said.

A palace spokesman said Their Majesties were "deeply touched by the events of yesterday" and "profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion - and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield".

It comes as 67,000 Coronation Big Lunches are being held across Britain over the Bank Holiday weekend, with 23C sunshine to lift spirits further on Sunday afternoon as the celebrations continue abound.

This evening, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will join around 20,000 members of the public in Windsor for a star-studded coronation concert featuring Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

01:19 PM

01:01 PM

Outrage over litter and abandoned tents on London streets after Coronation

Piles of litter left lying along the route of the Coronation procession have prompted anger at “selfish” and anti-social behaviour by some in the crowds.

Television footage showed tents abandoned along The Mall, along with bags of rubbish and empty cartons and bottles.

The failure of people to take their rubbish home with them prompted a wave of criticism on social media, with many contrasting it with King Charles’s message of public service - embodied by Monday’s Big Help Out initiative.

Patrick Sawer reports.

12:44 PM

How Britain celebrated on the streets for Queen Elizabeth II

A lovely step back in time here.

The Royal Collection Trust has shared some photographs from June 1953, showing Britons hosting jovial street parties to mark the crowning of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Little would they know that she would go on to reign immaculately and dutifully for 70 years before another Coronation would come along, surpassing Queen Victoria to become the longest serving monarch in British history.

In one of the below photos, a resident is seen acting out the late Queen's enthronement while a vicar crowns her, while in others, long tables of residents are tucking into their food while Union flag bunting flutters above.

Are you having a street party or #CoronationBigLunch with your friends and neighbours today?



These photos show a few of the scenes around the country 70 years ago, including a young woman, playing the 'Queen', about to be crowned by the local vicar. pic.twitter.com/sfwvPDLGW5 — Royal Collection Trust (@RCT) May 7, 2023

12:39 PM

King and Queen delight street partygoers with personal message

Their Majesties, freshly crowned, told the thousands of Coronation revellers attending celebratory street parties: "Whether this is your first ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send our warmest good wishes to each one of you, and all those who will be with you, at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone."

“Whether this is your first ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send our warmest good wishes to each one of you, and all those who will be with you, at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone.”



A message from The King and… pic.twitter.com/wlPqQr7Nck — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 7, 2023

12:03 PM

In pictures: Finishing touches to Big Lunch in Downing Street

Downing Street staff have been putting the finishing touches to a Coronation lunch being thrown for "community heroes" who received the Points of Light Award, Ukrainian families who fled Russia's war and youth groups on Sunday.

The event is taking place as part of The Big Lunch, a nationwide initiative to bring neighbours and communities together to celebrate the Coronation, with more than 50,000 such events due to take place.

The Downing Street party is being hosted by the Prime Minister and his wife, with bunting hung up and crockery donated by Emma Bridgewater, a ceramics company based in Stroke-on-Trent, including a King Charles III teapot.

On the menu is Loch Duart salmon from Sutherland in North West Scotland, soda farl from Northern Ireland, beef from Gloucestershire and ice cream from Chilly Cow, a company based in Ruthin, Wales.

Members of staff set the table ahead of a Coronation Big Lunch organised in Downing Street - ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

It features special Coronation mugs - Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

11:56 AM

Almost 19 million Britons watched Coronation

The King's Coronation service at Westminster Abbey was watched by more than 18 million viewers in the UK, provisional figures have shown.

The lavish ceremony on Saturday which saw Charles and Camilla crowned was broadcast simultaneously on a range of channels between about 11am and 1pm, including BBC One and Two, ITV and Sky News.

An average of 18.8 million people watched across 11 channels and services, with audience figures peaking at 20.4 million when the King was crowned just after midday, according to overnight ratings released by the research organisation Barb.

The figure is not quite as high as the ratings for the funeral service of the late Queen last September which was seen by 26.5 million people across more than 50 TV channels. There are no reliable figures to compare to the late Queen's Coronation in June 1953.

11:53 AM

Watch: Horse loses control and crashes into crowds during King's Coronation

11:47 AM

Shoppers stayed at home to watch Coronation

Britain's high streets emptied on Saturday as millions of people stayed at home to watch the Coronation, figures suggest.

Footfall across all UK retail destinations was 20 per cent lower than the previous Saturday and 24 per cent lower between 10am and 3pm when the ceremony and procession took place.

Compared to the same day last year, footfall was 13 per cent down in retail areas nationwide and 21 per cent below the 2019 level.

But in central London, where the main pomp and pageantry was taking place, footfall between 10am and 3pm was on a par with the previous week, 21 per cent up on last year and 32 per cent above the pre-Covid rate. In non-retail areas of central London it was 46 per cent busier than last year and 56 per cent higher in Knightsbridge, a tourist honeypot.

Some high streets where big screenings were hosted also saw spikes, such as Hull and Plymouth.

Diane Wehrle, Insights Director at MRI Springboard, who collected the data, said: “Yesterday's Coronation - a once in a lifetime event for many - somewhat inevitably drew consumers away from stores and destinations as many were watching the proceedings."

11:24 AM

Celebrations continue north of the border

Cheers rang through the centre of Glasgow as hundreds of military personnel gathered for a special parade to mark the King's coronation.

It followed the Coronation ceremony on Saturday and was set to be one of the main celebrations north of the border.

The city's Lord Lieutenant, Jacqueline McLaren, made a speech in George Square to launch the event, which also included inspection of a guard of honour and three cheers for the King and Queen, followed by the national anthem.

As well as military servicemen and women, veterans and cadets as young as ten gathered for the march to Glasgow Cathedral.

In her speech, the Lord Lieutenant, who attended the coronation at Westminster Abbey on behalf of Glasgow on Saturday, said: "I wish the royal couple longevity, happiness and wisdom... I look forward to welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla back to Glasgow very soon."

11:18 AM

The Coronation moments you (probably) missed

We always knew the Coronation of King Charles III would have it all, but we had no idea that “all” included quite so many tiny moments of weirdness and delight, Guy Kelly writes.

When you think about it, which other country in the world could host a party with a 1,000 year-old religious ceremony at its heart, featuring an ancient spoon, a gospel choir and a septuagenarian momentarily embarking on a strip tease, with guests ranging from the Queen of Bhutan to the bloke off of Repair Shop, before the day reaches its planned apotheosis with a family waving from their balcony at hundreds of thousands of sodden superfans?

Let’s look back on a historic day for inconsequential but amusing details.

Read all about those moments here.

11:15 AM

Queen's Coronation bouquet laid in Westminster Abbey

The Queen's Coronation bouquet has been laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, Buckingham Palace has said.

The flowers were placed on the grave at Westminster Abbey at the Queen's request following Saturday's coronation service at the church.

A tweet from the King and Queen's official Twitter account shows a delicate bouquet of yellow, white and pink flowers sitting on the tomb.

It is a simple-tied bunch of English spring flowers including auriculas and lily of the valley - both of which featured in the Queen's wedding bouquet in 2005 - along with hellebores, which the King wore in his buttonhole during the couple's wedding 18 years ago and are a particular favourite of his.

Jasmine and wallflowers add to the sweet scent of the bouquet, which was created by Shane Connolly, from west Belfast, who also made the floral arrangements for the Coronation service.

💐 The Queen’s Coronation bouquet has been laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Her Majesty’s request, following yesterday’s #Coronation Service. pic.twitter.com/CDbN3tyGfp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 7, 2023

10:46 AM

In pictures: Street party preparations underway

A volunteer from The Friends of Regents Park & Primrose Hill sets up tables and chairs for The Coronation Big Lunch in Regents Park - Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Volunteers are making preparations for street parties this afternoon - Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Children make their own crowns and pose for pictures in the cloisters at Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire - Max Willcock/BNPS

10:42 AM

King Charles' balcony appearance reveals who's in and out of Royal circle

If they needed any reassurance that the country was right behind them, the King and Queen received it in spectacular style as they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time since the Accession.

Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers in The Mall, unperturbed by the dismal weather, roared their appreciation for the couple as they emerged wearing their crowns and Coronation robes.

The King has been making appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony since he was two years old, but still seemed taken aback by the reception he received, telling the Queen: “Oh my goodness, it’s wonderful this is”.

Crowds chanting “God Save the King” were even treated to an encore as the royal couple re-emerged on the balcony for a second appearance, to the delight of those who had patiently waited - for days in some cases - to be part of the event.

Gordon Rayner explains all here.

10:32 AM

'A proud day to be British', says Coldstream Guard at Coronation

Here's another nice bit of reaction from the Coronation ceremony.

Toby Joyce, from the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, said it was his "proudest day".

He shared a picture on Twitter of him joining fellow troops on a train to London Waterloo on Saturday in full ceremonial dress, which itself was the largest movement of military personnel on Britain's railways since Sir Winston Churchill's funeral in 1965.

Mr Joyce also took part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June last year, a day which he said "makes you proud to be British".

A proud day to be British. What an extraordinary effort done by all on parade. By far my proudest day #KingCharlesIIICoronation #Coronation

💂🏽‍♀️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/SuqDYwa5Ms — Toby Joyce (@tobiis92) May 6, 2023

10:26 AM

'What a day', says photographer behind 'never seen before' balcony shot

An honour to shoot ‘behind the scenes’ and a never seen before angle from today’s historic Coronation, what a day!!!!!! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/1sJDFJyMJw — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) May 6, 2023

10:20 AM

Watch: Slick backstage film of Prince and Princess of Wales at Coronation

10:17 AM

Lib Dems 'concerned' by policing of Coronation protests

The Liberal Democrat deputy leader said she has "some concerns" over how the police handled protests at the Coronation.

Asked on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday about whether the Met Police got the balance right, Daisy Cooper said: "I've got concerns that they may not have done. We still need to see some more information coming out about what's actually happened.

"Some of that information is unfolding. But, on the face of it, I do have concerns."

She added: "What worries is me is that the Conservative government have now increased these sort of wide-ranging powers... what they haven't done is enshrined the sort of legal responsibility and the duty on the police to actually facilitate peaceful protest."

She also told the programme: "I think in this country we've got lots of people who are staunch royalists, and some who are sort of staunch republicans, I put myself sort of somewhere in the middle."

09:50 AM

How, when and where to host a Coronation street party or Big Lunch

Celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles, which kicked off yesterday, have spurred some of the biggest community get-togethers in British history.

At the heart of festivities will be street parties across the country and the Coronation Big Lunch: a series of events that the Royal family and Government are encouraging members of the public to get involved in, or even host.

More than 7,000 such events were registered at the time of its announcement through the Coronation Big Lunch website (where you can also submit your own plans to be added to its interactive map) – that’s an estimated one million people keen to take part.

Here's everything you need to know about the Coronation Big Lunch and how to organise your own celebrations.

People wave flags as Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla travel from Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach - John Sibley/Reuters

09:39 AM

The 14 conversations to have with neighbours at your King’s Coronation street party

Every party guest fears that awkward silence when it suddenly feels there is nothing left to say.

But those attending the King’s Coronation street parties today need not worry about faltering chat with their neighbours.

An information pack published for the Coronation Big Lunch contains 14 handy conversation pointers to help ease social nerves.

The “conversation menu” suggests asking fellow residents whether they have ever met a member of the Royal family or their favourite way to spend a Bank Holiday.

Victoria Ward outlines the 14 points here.

09:38 AM

Labour calls for police 'accountability' after Coronation arrests

Labour has demanded "accountability" from the police after the head of the anti-monarchy group Republic was arrested early on Coronation day and held for 16 hours in police custody.

Asked on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday if police got it right when it came to protesters at the coronation, Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said: "I wasn't there, didn't see, not across the details of specific cases yet, and so I don't think it's appropriate for me to provide a running commentary without all of the facts.

"I think it's the accountability that's important and where concerns have been raised, whether that's by Republic, the campaign for an elected head of state, or people more generally just concerned about they've read in the papers or seen on the telly, it's important that the police provide that accountability."

But the Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer denied that police went too far in policing the Coronation, saying they got the "balance right".

An unknown man is placed in handcuffs by police in Trafalgar Square on the day of the Coronation of King Charles - George Cracknell Wright

09:32 AM

Culture Secretary wades into Met Police Coronation row

The Culture Secretary has backed the Metropolitan Police in a row over them arresting anti-monarchy protesters on Coronation day.

Scotland Yard defended itself against accusations of being heavy handed with protesters after making 52 arrests on the day of the Coronation.

Lucy Frazer told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: "Yes, I do trust them to use those new powers... I have huge confidence in the police."

She said: "I think it's absolutely right that they have the powers that they need in order to ensure that people can go to go on their day-to-day lives at the same time as respecting people's rights to protest."

She added: "I think it is really important that they take into account the context of the event because this was an event that would have raised questions about national security. This was an event on the world stage.

"I think it is really important for the police to put their policing into that context."

Read more on the policing row here.

09:16 AM

Coronation day in pictures

It was intended to be a slimmed-down event, yet millions around the world were treated to a marvellous day of pomp and pageantry for the Coronation of King Charles III.

As the rain began to fall - in true British fashion - it did nothing to dampen the spirits of the celebrities, dignitaries, politicians and civilians who came out in force to play a small part in history.

From the King’s Procession towards Westminster Abbey to the regalia of the Coronation service steeped in royal history, joyous scenes of ancient tradition witnessed by the modern world epitomised this truly momentous day.

See our 34 favourite pictures here.

A behind the scenes picture of the King and Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony - Chris Jackson/Getty

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby - Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh, the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence ,the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales on the balcony - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

09:09 AM

What is the UK weather forecast today?

Coronation revellers in much of the country are to get a reprieve from the wet weather, with 20C sunshine to arrive this afternoon.

Umbrellas and raincoats were in abundance on Saturday as crowds of well wishers braved wet conditions in London and elsewhere.

But the Met Office said that "many areas" will be "dry with sunny spells" on Sunday, with 20C bright sun and occasional cloud forecast in most of England and 18C in the west and Wales, though it will be cooler and dry in Scotland, at 14C.

Forecasters said it would be "warm away from the northeast where low cloud and an onshore breeze will maintain a cold feel".

Bank Holiday Monday will remain "widely mild", the Met Office said, but "cloud, rain and strengthening winds" are arriving tonight into the morning in the west.

08:51 AM

Princess Anne wins praise for ‘best rider’ on Coronation parade

The Princess Royal was praised as the “best rider on parade” as she rode behind the newly crowned King and Queen in the Coronation procession.

The former Olympic rider followed the King and Queen, who were in the Gold State Coach, on horseback during the large military procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Clare Balding, who was commentating on this part of the Coronation for the BBC, said: “I think fair to say she’s the best rider on parade; she’s a former Olympian, a European Open champion as well, so she knows what she’s doing.

“She’s riding a horse called Faulkand, looking extremely comfortable en route.”

Read more on this here.

08:44 AM

'Prince Harry has never looked more like a spare'

From the moment the Sussexes said that the Duke would attend his father’s Coronation alone, it was going to be a brief visit, Celia Walden writes.

Every time I caught a partial glimpse of Prince Harry’s face behind that quivering red feather and felt something resembling sympathy for this lost boy, I remembered that and the way he worked his way through almost every member of his own family in Spare, targeting everyone from his brother and sister-in-law to his father and “dangerous” “villain” of a stepmother.

Read this column here.

08:33 AM

Watch: Prince Harry's Coronation view 'obscured' by Princess Anne's huge feather

08:31 AM

The King and Queen take their place in history just as he hoped: together

First came the pomp and pageantry, then the ancient, most solemn ritual under the eyes of God.

As cries of “Vivat Rex Carolus” and “Vivat Regina Camilla” rang out in Westminster Abbey, the King and Queen took their place in the history books just as he had always hoped: together.

As man and wife, King and Queen, this was the moment they and millions watching around the world could finally embrace a new Carolean era.

For King Charles III, it was the most important and sacred ceremony of his long public life. As Queen Camilla was crowned, he permitted himself a small smile of irrepressible emotion: the culmination of a long, and at one point unlikely, journey to their thrones.

Read our Royal Editor Hannah Furness' reflection.

08:23 AM

Your complete hour-by-hour guide to events today

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been crowned in a historic Coronation at Westminster Abbey, blending ancient traditions with a look towards the future.

Full pomp and pageantry were on display, with priceless regalia forming the centrepiece of the ceremony, and grand processions filing through the streets of London.

On Sunday, people across the nation are being encouraged to enjoy street parties during the Coronation Big Lunch, and engage in volunteering as part of the Big Help Out.

Here, The Telegraph outlines all the events due to take place on Sunday and Monday.

08:22 AM

In pictures: Coronation celebrations last into the night

People take pictures of the illuminated Houses of Parliament following the coronation ceremony on Saturday - Lisi Niesner/Reuters

People watch the Coronation celebration fireworks, by the beach in Paignton in Torbay, Devon - Thomas Faull / Alamy Live News

Another firework display on Saturday evening in Rotherham, South Yorkshire - Alex Roebuck

08:17 AM

Prince Harry stayed for 36 hours

The Duke of Sussex has returned to California after catching a British Airways flight within hours of his father's Coronation service.

Prince Harry arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at around 7.30pm local time (3.30am BST) to reunite with his son Prince Archie on his birthday.

British Airways flight attendants confirmed to the PA news agency that Harry had been on the flight but said they were not permitted to discuss his trip.

The Duke, 38, had always planned a swift turnaround, his priority being to support his father during the historic ceremony.

The Duke stayed in the UK for under 36 hours, having arrived at Heathrow on a commercial American Airlines flight from Los Angeles on Friday morning, according to reports.

Read the latest on this here.

08:15 AM

Light shows to beam onto landmark buildings

As part of the Coronation Concert, choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays will radiate over historic bridges and buildings.

Seven of the 10 locations involved in the event, Lighting up the Nation, have been disclosed so far, including Blackpool seafront in Lancashire, where people can join a viewing party from Blackpool Tower.

Sheffield Town Hall will showcase a display in the Peace Gardens, while Newcastle's Tyne Bridge and Gateshead's Millennium Bridge lights will cast riverside reflections for an audience stretching between the quays.

A drone show will light up the sky above the Eden Project in Cornwall, and its biomes will become multicoloured for spectators invited from the local volunteer community.

Light shows will also brighten up Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff at various locations. The remaining three locations will be revealed during the concert.

The Telegraph will be live blogging the concert, which kicks off at 8pm, with build-up beforehand.

08:07 AM

King Charles III's character to shine in Coronation concert sketches

A series of carefully crafted pre-recorded sketches at the Coronation concert will reveal little-known facts about the monarch.

They will also include moments from the beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh - seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations which captured the nation.

There will also be performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will perform too.

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

08:06 AM

King and Queen to watch star-studded Coronation concert

The King and Queen will join around 20,000 members of the public at a huge Coronation concert on Sunday evening.

Along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Perry, who is an ambassador for The British Asian Trust - a charity founded by the King when he was Prince of Wales, appeared to lose her footing as she left the Abbey and was supported by other guests as she nearly took a tumble.

The show in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

07:59 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to our Coronation live blog.

Stay with us for the latest, as the celebrations continue throughout Sunday.