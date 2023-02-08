Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the coronary atherectomy devices market are Boston Scientific, Philips, Cardiovascular Systems, Spectranetics, Medtronic, Avinger, BIOTRONIK, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Atrium Medical, and B.

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280903/?utm_source=GNW
Braun Melsungen.

The global coronary atherectomy devices market is expected to grow from $0.17 billion in 2021 to $0.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The coronary atherectomy devices market is expected to grow to $0.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The coronary atherectomy devices market consists of sales of directional atherectomy devices, orbital atherectomy devices, photo-ablative atherectomy devices, rotational atherectomy devices, and others that are used to treat coronary atherectomy.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Coronary atherectomy devices are used to remove atherosclerosis from coronary blood vessels. Atherectomy devices were developed to permit drilling, grinding, or sanding of atheroma, calcium, and excess cellular material from the site of coronary occlusion or stenosis.

North America was the largest region in the coronary atherectomy devices market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the coronary atherectomy devices market.

Africa. was the smallest region in the coronary atherectomy devices market. The regions covered in the coronary atherectomy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main products of coronary atherectomy devices are directional atherectomy devices, orbital atherectomy devices, photo-ablative atherectomy devices, rotational atherectomy devices, and others.The rotational atherectomy device is a long catheter with an oval-shaped burr that is encrusted with microscopic diamond embedded surface tip.

The various application involved are peripheral vascular, cardiovascular, and neurovascular that are used by end-users such as hospitals and surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, research laboratories, and academic institutes.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has resulted in an increased demand for atherectomy devices for the treatment of CVDs.The increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases can be attributed to the use of smoking, physical inactivity, and an unhealthy diet.

For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, heart diseases causes 697,000 deaths.It is a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and includes cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, coronary heart disease, and other conditions.

According to the British Heart Foundation, 2020, Coronary Heart Disease is responsible for around 64,000 deaths in the UK each year, an average of 180 people each day, or one death around every eight minutes.One in seven men and one in twelve women in the United Kingdom die from coronary heart disease.

Therefore, increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the global coronary atherectomy devices market.

During the forecast period, the long approval processes for medical devices are expected to restrain the growth of the coronary atherectomy devices market.Regulatory bodies have imposed strict labeling requirements, pre-market approval, medical device reporting, and the launching of products.

These devices fall under the Class II category and are considered to be highly risky. Therefore, stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the coronary atherectomy devices market.

Large coronary atherectomy equipment market manufacturers are strategically partnering and collaborating with start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. For instance, in 2021, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has announced the acquisition of peripheral support catheters from Wavepoint Medical LLC with an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company operate on developing and commercializing creative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease.

In July 2020, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a US-based medical devices company, acquired Straub Medical AG for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would allow BD to extend its offerings in the fields of thrombectomy and atherectomy and strenhthen its portfolio in stents, stent grafts, angioplasty and scoring balloons.

Straub Medical AG is a Switzerland-based developer of medical atherectomy and thrombectomy devices.

The countries covered in the coronary atherectomy devices market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The coronary atherectomy devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides coronary atherectomy devices market statistics, including coronary atherectomy devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a coronary atherectomy devices market share, detailed coronary atherectomy devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the coronary atherectomy devices industry. This coronary atherectomy devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
