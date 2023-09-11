Coronado Global Resources Inc.'s (ASX:CRN) largest shareholders are private companies with 51% ownership, individual investors own 30%

Key Insights

Significant control over Coronado Global Resources by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

Coronado Group LLC owns 50% of the company

Institutions own 19% of Coronado Global Resources

Every investor in Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 30% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Coronado Global Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Coronado Global Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Coronado Global Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Coronado Global Resources, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Coronado Global Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Coronado Group LLC with 50% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 8.2% and 4.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Australian Super Pty Ltd and L1 Capital Pty. Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Coronado Global Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Coronado Global Resources Inc.. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own AU$1.5m worth of shares. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Coronado Global Resources. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 51%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Coronado Global Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Coronado Global Resources (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

