Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Coronado Global Resources' (ASX:CRN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 27% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Coronado Global Resources' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Coronado Global Resources is:

70% = US$772m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.70 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Coronado Global Resources' Earnings Growth And 70% ROE

To begin with, Coronado Global Resources has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 30% net income growth seen by Coronado Global Resources over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Coronado Global Resources' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 29% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CRN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CRN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Coronado Global Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Coronado Global Resources is 32%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 68%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Coronado Global Resources is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Coronado Global Resources has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 67% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 15%) over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Coronado Global Resources' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

