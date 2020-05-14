Corona Relief Program: Free license extension for exocad users

exocad users with a Flex license or purchased upgrade contract can receive a three-month license extension

DARMSTADT, Germany , May 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- The worldwide spread of COVID-19 is presenting the dental industry with unprecedented economic and financial challenges. As an investment in its customers, the renowned Darmstadt-based software company exocad has announced its support for dental laboratories and dental practices with its Corona Relief Program. All users who are experiencing financial challenges due to the corona crisis and meet certain conditions can apply for a three-month license extension free of charge. Detailed conditions of participation are described on the exocad website.

Interested users can take advantage of the free license extension until 30 June 2020 by completing an online registration form provided on exocad's website.

"With this campaign we want to effectively support our international customers and make a contribution to the future of digital dentistry," explains Tillmann Steinbrecher , exocad CEO. "It is particularly important for all of us to react quickly and flexibly in order to successfully overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic together. This is our small contribution to help our loyal community in these difficult times."

Further information and registration for the exocad Corona Relief Program is available at exocad.com/corona-relief-program

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

