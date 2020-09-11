'Corona is Gone': Bengal BJP Chief Says Govt is Imposing Lockdown to Block Saffron Party's Rallies

In a shocking statement, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh has said that the coronavirus pandemic is over and the Mamata Banerjee-led state government is unnecessarily imposing lockdown to stop the saffron brigade from holding public rallies.

The state BJP chief said this at a public rally in Dhaniakhali area in Hooghly district on Wednesday. The video clip is now the doing rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms.

"Corona is Gone! Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is acting. She is intentionally imposing lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies in Bengal," Ghosh said.

Addressing the gathering, Ghosh also said that Mamata Banerjee's brothers are feeling unwell seeing the supporters of Bengal BJP.

"They are feeling unwell not due to fear of coronavirus, but due to the fear of BJP," Ghosh said.

Party insiders who were there on the podium along with Ghosh on Wednesday also confirmed the news.

Interestingly, Ghosh's statement comes at a time when India is witnessing the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases in the world.