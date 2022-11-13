How Corona Centennial star Jared McCain turned a million-dollar smile into a potential fortune

Luca Evans
·6 min read
Corona, CA, Thursday, November 10, 2022 - Corona Centennial High guard Jared McCain is the top-ranked recruit in California who is headed to Duke. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Centennial High guard Jared McCain is the top-ranked recruit in California and is headed to Duke. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Voices of a generation call out, shouting his name, a swell lifting the golden boy at every step.

“Jared!” they yell, jostling for an autograph or photo. “Jared!”

Even when 250 miles from his home, fans from a legion of 1.7 million TikTok followers flock to Corona Centennial High guard Jared McCain. They hang on every crossover move, every three-point heave, falling over themselves in the stands at a preseason game in Las Vegas as the Duke commit dominates on the court.

As McCain makes his way from the locker room, trying to leave Bishop Gorman High’s gym, fans swarm him and his family. He smiles at them, his girlfriend gripping his back as if they’re squirming through a pulsating music-festival crowd.

“You really don’t get used to it,” McCain said, beaming. “Everywhere you go, I’m thinking, ‘Walk in the gym, nobody’s really going to say anything.'”

That smile is his signature, an eyes-crinkling ear-to-ear grin. It’s launched an empire, a massive social following leveraged into groundbreaking name, image and likeness deals with Champs Sports, Lemon Perfect and Crocs.

Centennial High guard Jared McCain elevates for a layup during a scrimmage.
Centennial High guard Jared McCain swoops to the basket during a scrimmage with teammates Thursday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

There was no plan for this. There was no play to fame. This was sudden and unexpected, completely shifting the life of a kid who just wanted to play basketball.

He’s always been unapologetically himself, McCain said, as he’s become the face of a new generation of basketball stars.

“It’s actually crazy,” Centennial teammate Mike Price said, laughing while watching McCain grin and take pictures with fans. “I never thought someone could get this big.”

::

McCain is a hooper first. Influencer second.

He was selected the Gatorade state boys’ basketball player of the year last season, averaging 16.9 points a game in helping lead Centennial to a second consecutive Open Division state title. He has lightning-quick ballhandling skills, defends well and makes three-pointers from Stephen Curry range. So it gets under McCain’s skin when people just call him a TikTok sensation.

“When I get to Duke, I know there’s going to be comments — if we lose a game, like, ‘Get off TikTok,’” McCain said.

He was also born to be an entertainer. He danced, belted out Justin Bieber songs, performed without abandon in front of youth teammates. People called him Corbin Bleu when he was younger, McCain said, because of his uncanny resemblance — in personality and physicality — to the “High School Musical” character.

McCain has grown into one of the top recruits in the nation, TikTok giving fans an unfiltered, often hilarious look into his life. He posts videos performing dance trends with his teammates, girlfriend or mom — some racking up more than 15 million views. Last week, he posted a TikTok staring directly into the camera at a Home Depot parking lot as he belted the lyrics to Giveon’s “Garden Kisses.”

Centennial High guard Jared McCain dribbles the ball up court.
Centennial High guard Jared McCain led the Huskies to their second consecutive Open Division state basketball title last season as a junior point guard. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“This is just him,” McCain’s mother, Jina, said of her son’s fame. “This is not, like, being fake. This is not trying to be somebody you’re not. This is him.”

In almost every video, he breaks out the million-dollar smile — which is genuine, according to his family.

“Ur so happy all the time makes me smile,” read one comment, with thousands of likes, on a November 2021 TikTok.

And a million-dollar brand was born.

As the name, image and likeness era dawned for high school athletes in summer 2021, he had an ideal platform, a 17-year-old with hundreds of thousands of followers and a radiant personality.

“There’s the people with the big following, and then there’s the people that influence people,” said Taylor Smith, vice president of marketing at Lemon Perfect, a beverage manufacturer. “And Jared’s charisma allows him to be the latter.”

McCain has the fourth-highest NIL valuation among high school basketball players in the nation, according to On3. He’s built a highly intentional profile, Lemon Perfect and footwear company Crocs fitting neatly into his bright, happy image.

“I just want to be an inspiration for the business side of things,” McCain said.

Yet pressure comes with that platform — an inherent need to maintain it. McCain has become overly cautious with his public actions. He never wants to be the athlete, his girlfriend, Sydney Williams, said, who’s caught on camera ignoring a fan.

In September, McCain visited Duke, talking with fellow commits in the dorms. He was holding a clear cup of water, he told his mom afterward, and started to get nervous.

What if somebody took a picture? What if they thought it was vodka?

::

McCain first felt the craze last winter, when he and Williams were mobbed by kids at the Classic at Damien High tournament in La Verne.

As he took the court at Damien, McCain heard comments from the stands — “disrespectful, rude and flat-out mean” things about his family and girlfriend, he said.

The gyms stayed packed, and the Centennial guard suddenly felt like he was under a microscope. Comments turned negative at times, calling him trash, goading that he’d get exposed at Duke. The business offers kept coming, though, discussions of a new deal interrupted most every extended moment with his girlfriend and family.

And the young man who became a celebrity simply being himself started feeling like he was living to please everyone else.

“You overthink,” McCain said. “And then overthinking just leads to — you don't play well.”

He had his best season as a junior, yet he scored only 10 points in an Open Division regional victory over Chatsworth Sierra Canyon before taking only seven shots in a state-championship victory over Modesto Christian.

Centennial High guard Jared McCain poses for a photo at practice.
Centennial High guard Jared McCain follows the advice of Golden State superstar Stephen Curry: "Trust my work." (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

During the summer, at Curry’s camp in San Francisco, McCain asked the Golden State Warriors superstar how he dealt with pressure. McCain wrote down Curry’s answer, and it became his motto.

“Trust my work,” McCain said Curry told him. “The pressure is always going to be there. You just have to minimize it as much as you can by trusting your work.”

So his mind’s clearer now when crowds thicken, heading into a senior season vying for a third consecutive state championship. He'll focus on the main thing and be himself. He'll flip the switch when he steps into the gym, drain threes and talk smack to his defender.

“Obviously, Jared cusses, and I’ve told people that, and they’re so surprised,” Williams said. “Jared doesn’t seem capable of cussing.”

And the day after dropping 30 points, he might just drop a video dancing in his pajama pants.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Worst expansion seasons in NHL history

    The Seattle Kraken are the NHL's newest franchise, but where do they rank among the worst expansion teams in league history?

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers (6-7), who have won split the three back-to-back contests they've played this season. Philadelphia lost in Atlanta 104-95 on Thursday night. Trae Young scored 27 points and Dejounte Murray added 21 for the

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Johnson leads Spurs past injury-riddled Bucks 111-93

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game skid by topping the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night. Devin Vassell had 22 points in San Antonio's first win since Oct. 30. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles and A.J. Green due to health issues. Jevon Carter scored 21 points for the Bucks, and Brook Lop

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • World Cup 2022: Canada names 26-man roster for Qatar

    Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a