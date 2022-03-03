Coro Global Inc. Notice of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Coro Global Inc.
Miami, Florida, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Global Inc. (“Coro Global” or the “Company”) a Miami based fintech company cordially invites its shareholders to attend the annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held at 10:00AM (EDT), on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and the related protocols implemented by federal, state, and local governments, the Annual Meeting will be held virtually via video conference. All registered stockholders will be receiving an e-mail from Investor Relations at Coro Global with the information to access the video conference. If you do not receive an email from Investor Relations by March 7, 2022, please e-mail ir@coro.global and a link will be provided.

All stockholders of record as of March 3, 2022, are welcome and encouraged to attend.

At the annual meeting, an update will be provided by the Board of Directors and Coro Global’s Management followed by a Question-and-Answer session. For efficiency, all questions must be sent to Investor Relations at ir@coro.global by 5:00PM (EDT) on Monday, March 28, 2022, to be considered. Only questions received prior to the annual meeting will be answered by the Board of Directors and Management during the Annual Meeting in conformance with the rules and regulations governed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s Bylaws.

Details of the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting are described in the Agenda Notice, which will be sent via email to the Company shareholders of record prior to the meeting in accordance with the Bylaws. The Company further encourages stockholders to read all available public filings, prior to attending the Annual Meeting, to be abreast of the current status of the Company.

The Company looks forward to its stockholder’s participation in the Annual Meeting and to a brighter future at Coro Global.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology, and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

Contact Data
Investor Relations
1(866) 806-2676
ir@coro.global


