Cornwall shaken by 2.7 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake has shaken parts of Cornwall, with people saying it felt like an explosion or avalanche.

Seismologists at the British Geological Survey recorded the 2.7 magnitude quake at 00:50 GMT.

Its epicentre was in the Mounts Bay area in south Cornwall, with people woken up by a loud bang from St Just in north Cornwall to Redruth.

Experts said the tremor was within what is expected for the area and is among hundreds in the UK every year.

Mousehole was among the towns affected

Linda Dwan, from Mousehole in south Cornwall, said: "There was a rumbling, like thunder and the house shook for about two or three seconds.

"It felt like an explosion or an avalanche.

"My glass ornaments were shaking in the window."

Dr David Hawthorn, a seismologist with the British Geological Survey, said: "We have 2-300 quakes a year, but about 30 are felt and this was at the lower end of those quakes.

"This was quite small by global standards.

"In the UK we have a phenomenally complicated geology and that's particularly true in Cornwall and sooner or later that stress weakens and we get an earthquake."

He appealed for anyone affected to get in touch.

"We are still getting data in, so please give us a description because we want to know how much it shakes the ground in any given location," he said.

