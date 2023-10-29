Coastal towns affected by flooding

Fire crews are dealing with ongoing flooding in a Cornish coastal town after the early high tide.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said crews were currently out in Looe after flooding in the area.

The service also said crews from St Mary's, on the Isles of Scilly, Truro, Falmouth, Helston, St Mawes, Polruan and Liskeard had all attended flooding incidents in the past 12 hours.

The Environment Agency has issued 12 flood warnings for Cornwall.

It has also issued nine flood alerts for the county and four flooding warnings for Devon.

The agency said flooding was expected on all high tides until Monday morning.

The beer garden at the River Shack was under water

A Halloween party at the River Shack in Stoke Gabriel, near Totnes, was also impacted by the flooding.

William Parry, owner of the water side restaurant, said: "The water was just flowing in our front door and we had about ten people trying to bail out the River Shack with various pots and pans."

He said they had not seen flooding like this before.

"Our freezers all fused, we called out for help and probably 30 offers of freezer space was offered from the village so currently our food is spread around the village," he said.

"We were just trying to get the water out faster than it was coming in, but it was just so high we couldn't beat it. Our floorboards started floating."

'Highest we've seen'

Matthew Pugh, owner of Roly's Fudge Pantry on Fore Street in Looe, described the flooding in the town on Saturday night as "very worrying".

He said: "For the first time in seven years [since] we've been here the height was the highest we've seen. We had to wait for it to subside before we came across and did a bit of a clear-up.

"We got off really lucky to be honest. Our kitchen and shop survived.

"Looking around it is just awful. There's been bins floating everywhere. It's the aftermath really.

"You can hear the wet vacuum cleaners going in the different shops nearby.

Story continues

"Everyone's pulled together last night, everyone was helping each other out."

Flooding in Penryn following Saturday night's high tide

The Environment Agency has warned residents and business in areas of flood risk in Cornwall and Devon to be alert for further extreme high tides on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Tim DeWinter, from the agency, said: "We have got really high Spring tides at the moment combined with low pressure.

"There's a lot of rain in the systems as well coming down into coastal areas.

"All that combined means we have got a high level of flood risk and some flooding particularly in Cornwall coastal areas but it is also having a bit of an impact in Devon areas as well."

He said there had been flooding in Mevagissey, Fowey, Looe and Polperro over Saturday night and it had "unfortunately involved people's property".

St Ives was among the places that saw flooding on Saturday's high tide

David Jackman, who lives in Looe, told BBC Radio Cornwall: "The car park's flooded... the town was flooded. I think it's just damage to the infrastructure at the moment."

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "If life is at risk, dial 999."

It added that when flooding was widespread, it was not possible to respond to every call for help at once and its priority would be to save lives.

The service said people could call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 at any time for real-time flood warnings.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.