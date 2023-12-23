Cornish Pirates 'lacked spark' in 14-7 Hartpury victory says coach Gavin Cattle

Gavin Cattle's side have won four of their six matches in the Championship this season

Cornish Pirates 'lacked a little bit of spark' in their 14-17 win over Hartpury according to coach Gavin Cattle.

Matt Johnson crossed midway through the first half for the Pirates before they earned a 33rd-minute penalty try when Mikey Summerfield pulled down a maul.

Former Pirate Will Crane pulled a try back on the stroke of half time before a rare scoreless second half.

"It wasn't a lack of effort, we dogged it out, we just lacked that little bit of spark," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We got turned over a couple of times in our own half, some of them were slips, but that happens and it's then finding a way.

"I thought we should have gone for a pushover in the corner to deny Hartpury the bonus point, but a win's a win," Cattle added.

The victory moves the Pirates up to fifth in the Championship a week after their game with Ealing was abandoned after a head injury to forward Ben Grubb who was released from hospital the next day.