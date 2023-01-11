Cornish Metals Makes New Discovery and Reports Other High-Grade Tin Intercepts From the South Crofty Project

Cornish Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report drill results from eight drill holes drilled in the Carn Brea South exploration area, located along the southern boundary of the South Crofty underground permission area (Figure 1). The drill holes confirmed up-dip, near-surface, extensions of the historic Great Flat Lode and discovered tin mineralisation in a new target called the “Wide Formation”, inferred to lie parallel to, north of, and beneath the Great Flat Lode.



Highlights

Drilling was conducted along the southern boundary of South Crofty – an area easily accessible from existing mine infrastructure;

New discovery of high-grade tin mineralisation in the Wide Formation (Figure 2); CB21_002 2.77 metres (“m”) grading 0.99% tin (Figure 2) within a 12.14m wide zone of strong alteration and disseminated tin mineralisation;

All eight drill holes intersected tin mineralization;

Multiple high-grade tin intersects from the Great Flat Lode (Figures 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4) and related mineralised structures, including: CB21_003 2.00m grading 1.44% tin CB21_004 2.91m grading 1.66% tin And 5.00m grading 0.97% tin CB21_005 3.04m grading 1.08% tin And 2.24m grading 3.93% tin And 3.80m grading 1.64% tin

Table 1 (below) presents all significant intersects.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated: “The Wide Formation has been interpreted to exist from exploration drilling conducted in the 1960s but has never been followed up until now. Discovering a new high-grade zone of tin mineralisation in the middle of a historic mining district is a tremendous outcome, and again demonstrates the exploration potential of the region. The Great Flat Lode, which lies above the Wide Formation, was mined historically over a five kilometre (“km”) strike length, so we believe we have a very compelling target to explore within and immediately adjacent to the South Crofty Underground Permission area. We look forward to the next phase of drilling to determine the extent of this discovery.

Story continues

“The shallow, high-grade tin intersects from the Great Flat Lode represent an opportunity to define nearby and near surface Mineral Resources to complement those we have already identified at South Crofty.”

Hole Hole

Length (m) From (m) To (m) Recovered Length (m) Tin (%) Comment CB21_001 212.40 160.29 161.75 1.46 0.60 Great Flat Lode CB21_002 725.73 154.28 156.26 1.98 0.63 Great Flat Lode Including 154.92 155.4 0.48 1.79 AND 622.64 624.01 1.37 0.45 Parallel to Wide Formation Including 623.56 624.01 0.45 0.83 AND 649.43 652.2 2.77 0.99 Wide Formation Including 651.26 652.2 0.94 2.86 CB21_003 200.60 137.87 138.51 0.64 1.18 Great Flat Lode splay AND 160.6 162.6 2.00 1.44 Great Flat Lode CB21_004 281.10 112.98 115.89 2.91 1.66 Great Flat Lode splay Including 114.18 114.69 0.51 8.27 AND 201.97 206.97 5.00 0.97 Great Flat Lode Including 204.97 206.97 2.00 1.44 CB21_005 260.10 64.94 68.34 3.40 1.08 Unknown Including 66.56 67.64 1.08 1.79 AND 188.3 188.85 0.55 0.93 Unknown AND 221.55 223.66 2.11 0.53 Great Flat Lode splay Including 222.26 222.89 0.63 0.93 AND 229.25 232.63 3.38 0.88 Great Flat Lode Including 230.32 232.2 1.88 1.16 AND 241.38 243.62 2.24 3.93 Great Flat Lode splay Including 241.7 241.87 0.17 51.30 AND 245.54 249.34 3.80 1.64 Great Flat Lode splay Including 247.04 248.66 1.62 3.46 CB21_006 273.97 223.13 224.7 1.57 0.44 Great Flat Lode Including 224.3 224.7 0.40 0.86 CB21_007 284.20 87.9 88.56 0.66 0.84 Unknown AND 230.69 230.99 0.30 0.80 Great Flat Lode CB21_008 263.57 207.31 207.61 0.30 0.61 Great Flat Lode

* Reported widths are estimated to be 80-90% of the true width.

GEOLOGY AND MINERALISATION

The geology in the Carn Brea South exploration area is identical to that at South Crofty, comprising metasediments (locally termed “killas”) which overlie an intrusive granite body. The mineralised structures of interest encountered are the Great Flat Lode and the Wide Formation, descriptions of which are as follows:

The Great Flat Lode mineralisation occurs as a blue tourmaline-rich lode with quartz (occasionally brecciated) hosting disseminated cassiterite mineralisation throughout. The mineralised structure, which appears to lie along the metasedimentary/granite boundary, has a strong alteration halo extending many metres above and below the structure. Downhole widths of the mineralised lodes vary between >4m to <15m. The blue tourmaline host to the mineralisation is similar to the predominant mineralised structures at South Crofty mine, namely No. 8 and Roskear A lodes. The Great Flat Lode was extensively mined for tin in the 1800s in several mines over a five kilometre strike length and from depths ranging from surface to 680 metres below the surface.

The mineralisation of the ‘Wide Formation’ structure is also predominantly blue tourmaline with disseminated cassiterite, hosted within a siliceous tourmaline altered granite. The cassiterite is mostly hosted within chlorite-rich, quartz-chlorite veins which overprint the interpreted earlier blue tourmaline lode structure. No mining has ever been carried out on the Wide Formation.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Drilling at Carn Brea South was performed by Priority Drilling Company Ltd using an Atlas Copco CS14 Diamond Drill Rig. The shallower Great Flat Lode mineralised zones were drilled in HQ (96.1 millimetre (‘mm’) diameter) to recover 72.8mm diameter drill core. The deeper Wide Formation intersection was drilled in NQ (76 mm diameter) to recover a 48mm diameter drill core. Core recovery was greater than 95%. The core was logged, split via core saw, and sampled by Cornish Metals personnel. The samples, comprising half core, were sent for assay at ALS Minerals, Loughrea, Ireland. Sample preparation involved crushing to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split and pulverised to 85% less than 75 microns. The analytical method used for copper, tin, tungsten, zinc and arsenic was X-ray florescence (XRF) following a lithium borate fusion. A multi-element 4 Acid Digestion ICP-AES analysis was also carried out to further characterise the mineralisation and alteration assemblages. Overlimit assays on silver were carried out using a 3-acid digest and a HCl leach ICP AES analysis. Comprehensive Quality Assurance / Quality Control programme using standards, duplicates and blanks was included within the sampling programme.

The technical information in this news release has been compiled by Mr. Owen Mihalop who has reviewed and takes responsibility for the data and geological interpretation. Mr. Mihalop (MCSM, BSc (Hons), MSc, FGS, MIMMM, CEng) is Chief Operating Officer for Cornish Metals Inc. and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined under the JORC Code (2012) and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Mihalop consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a dual-listed company (AIM and TSX-V : CUSN) focused on advancing the South Crofty high-grade, underground tin project through to delivery of a Feasibility Study, as well as exploring its additional mineral rights, all located in Cornwall, South West England. The former producing South Crofty tin mine is located beneath the towns of Pool and Camborne, and closed in 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production. Since acquiring the project in 2016, Cornish Metals has completed and published maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resources for South Crofty using the vast archive of historical production data and more recent drilling completed between 2007 and 2013. Additionally, Cornish Metals has undertaken extensive pilot-scale water treatment trials and successfully applied for and received the necessary environmental permits to abstract, treat and discharge mine water in order to dewater the mine. Planning permissions for the operation of the mine and re-development of the surface facilities have been secured and construction of the water treatment plant is currently well underway. The dewatering pumps, variable speed drives and new high-voltage power supply have been delivered to the site and dewatering of the mine is expected to commence at the end of Q2 this year.

An updated Mineral Resource was completed in June 2021 as summarised below:

South Crofty Summary (JORC 2012) Mineral Resource Estimate Area Classification Mass (‘000 tonnes) Grade Contained Tin / Tin Equivalent (‘000 tonnes) Increase in contained Tin / Tin equivalent from 2016 MRE Lower Mine



Indicated 2,084 1.59% Sn 33 10.2% Inferred 1,937 1.67% Sn 32 129.8% Upper Mine



Indicated 277 1.01% SnEq 3 9.5% Inferred 493 0.93% SnEq 5 8.0%

The Mineral Resource Estimate for South Crofty (see news release dated June 9, 2021), is available in a report titled the “South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update”, dated June 7, 2021, authored by Mr. N. Szebor, CGeol (London), EuroGeol, FGS, of AMC Consultants (UK) Ltd, can be accessed by clicking the above link or on the Company’s SEDAR page.

