Cornish lithium miner seeks £40m to power electric car boom

Jeremy Wrathall Cornish Lithium - Dale Cherry

A miner that plans to produce enough lithium to help fuel the UK's electric car boom hopes to raise up to £40m next year to advance its plans.

Cornish Lithium, founded in 2016, expects to raise the money from investment funds and carmakers amid growing demand for the material. Britain is trying to reduce its reliance on imports of the rare metal from China.

The need for lithium – a crucial component of the batteries used in electric cars – is also expected to grow ahead of a ban on vehicles using petrol and diesel from 2030.

Cornish Lithium secured £18m from leading metals investor TechMet last year, but will need more funding to continue its work testing and preparing its approach.

Chief executive Jeremy Wrathall, said: “We still have a large proportion of that [TechMet] money in the bank, but it will be used up over the building of the demonstration plant in Trelavour and feasibility studies.

“So we will be raising additional finance in 2023. It will be targeted at raising from various funds who've approached us and potentially the automotive sector who are increasingly desperate for this material.

“We want to raise between £20-40m: the larger figure would take us right through to a construction decision.”

Cornish Lithium is planning to produce lithium both from rock, at Trelavour Downs near St Dennis, and from geothermal waters in Cornwall.

It expects to start production at Trelavour in 2026, ramping up to produce 8-10,000 tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide. It could start producing from geothermal waters as soon as 2024.

Ultimately, it aims to set up a network of small, “modular” geothermal production sites around Cornwall, each producing about 500 to 1,000 tonnes per year.

It is estimated the rock mining site will cost around $244m (£214m) to build. It is still working on budgets for the geothermal sites, but Mr Wrathall estimates each could cost “in the order of $30m”.

Mr Wrathall quit his job as a mining analyst at Investec in 2016 to look for lithium in Cornwall and set up the company.

Story continues

As well as the TechMet investment, the company has raised millions of pounds from thousands of retail investors, many of whom live locally in Cornwall.

The company plans to one day list in the UK, but decided not to do so this year amid market turbulence.

“Capital markets remain very, very uncertain,” Mr Wrathall said. “So if you've got people knocking on our door who want to give us money, like [carmakers] or big funds, that seems the best way forward. Then we can create more value ready for the IPO.”

He said he would not rule out a listing next year if the markets improve. He is also not ruling out further crowdfunding next year but “it doesn’t look that way at the moment”.

Lithium prices have surged since 2021 amid rising demand for electric vehicles. “This is the mega trend of our time,” said Mr Wrathall.

“China saw it coming. Everybody else was asleep; everyone else has now woken up. This is the most exciting time for me to possibly be alive. We are part of that energy transition. It’s exciting and challenging.”