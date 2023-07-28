Cornish crab cakes recipe

Gently pan-fry rounds of delicious crab until golden brown - Kristin Perers

Perfect rounds of delicious crab, gently pan-fried until golden brown, these fish cakes are slightly lighter as they are potato-less. Accompany with a green salad and citrus mayo for a handsome, healthy lunch.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 1 hour chilling

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves

Four

Ingredients

500g mixed white crabmeat, picked

zest and juice of 1 lemon

4 spring onions, very thinly sliced

1 tbsp chives, chopped

2 tbsp crème fraîche

4 tbsp plain flour, plus extra for dusting

2 medium eggs, lightly beaten

100g fresh white breadcrumbs

25g unsalted butter

4 tbsp sunflower oil

To serve

citrus mayo, made by stirring lemon and lime zest into mayonnaise to taste

lemon wedges

Method

1. Put the crabmeat in a mixing bowl along with the lemon zest and juice, spring onions, chives, and some salt and pepper. Mix together, adding the crème fraîche to help bind the mixture.

Cook's tip: make your crab cakes bite-size for a drinks party - Kristin Perers

2. Dust your hands with flour and divide the mixture into eight round shapes, each about 2cm thick. Place on a plate and chill in the refrigerator for an hour.

3. Put the flour on a plate and season well, pour the beaten eggs into a shallow dish, then scatter the breadcrumbs on a separate plate. Take a chilled crab cake and dip it into the flour, coating it on both sides, then dip it into the egg and finally the breadcrumbs. Set aside and repeat with the rest of the crab cakes.

4. Heat the butter and oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat.

Emily Scott's Cornish crab cakes - Kristin Perers

5. To test if the oil is hot enough, place a breadcrumb or two into the oil; if it immediately turns golden brown, the oil is ready. Add the crab cakes to the pan (in batches) and fry for 3-4 minutes until crisp and golden brown underneath. Turn them over and cook for another 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Remove with a slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towels and keep warm.

7. Serve sprinkled with a little sea salt, with lemon wedges, dollops of citrus mayo and the green-leaf salad (right).

Cook’s note

Make your crab cakes bite-size for a drinks party (yes, an old-fashioned drinks party) and top with mayo and a small sprig of watercress.