Corning (NYSE:GLW) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.28

The board of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has announced that the dividend on 30th of March will be increased to $0.28, which will be 3.7% higher than last year's payment of $0.27 which covered the same period. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Corning's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Corning was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 88% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 69.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Corning Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.30 total annually to $1.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Corning has grown earnings per share at 37% per year over the past five years. Corning is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Corning that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Corning not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

