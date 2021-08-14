Take me out to the cornfield: See the Field of Dreams back in action
More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” seeped into the country's cultural consciousness, with a one-year delay caused by the pandemic, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real major league ball.
“Is this heaven?” the ghost of John Kinsella asked in the movie that inspired Thursday's game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees next to the actual site used in the 1989 film, which is maintained as a tourist attraction.
“No, it's Iowa,” dutiful farmer Ray Kinsella — played by Kevin Costner — responded to his father with a smile before they played catch under the lights in the movie's most poignant scene.
This week, the ball playing wasn't fiction.
“Shoeless” Joe Jackson and other long-ago players who took the field in the movie were replaced by José Abreu and Aaron Judge.
The proud and quintessential Midwestern state, usually only in the spotlight every four years during presidential campaigns, hosted a Major League Baseball game for the first time when the White Sox and Yankees played at a temporary venue built for about 8,000 fans in tiny Dyersville — population “about 4,400, we're hoping for in the next census," Mayor Jim Heavens said.
Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the White Sox outslugged the Yankees 9-8.
“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show," Anderson said.
