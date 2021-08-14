Take me out to the cornfield: See the Field of Dreams back in action

Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Lamb walks through a cornfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” seeped into the country's cultural consciousness, with a one-year delay caused by the pandemic, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real major league ball.

“Is this heaven?” the ghost of John Kinsella asked in the movie that inspired Thursday's game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees next to the actual site used in the 1989 film, which is maintained as a tourist attraction.

“No, it's Iowa,” dutiful farmer Ray Kinsella — played by Kevin Costner — responded to his father with a smile before they played catch under the lights in the movie's most poignant scene.

This week, the ball playing wasn't fiction.

A general view of the Field of Dreams during the first inning between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa. (Getty Images)

“Shoeless” Joe Jackson and other long-ago players who took the field in the movie were replaced by José Abreu and Aaron Judge.

The proud and quintessential Midwestern state, usually only in the spotlight every four years during presidential campaigns, hosted a Major League Baseball game for the first time when the White Sox and Yankees played at a temporary venue built for about 8,000 fans in tiny Dyersville — population “about 4,400, we're hoping for in the next census," Mayor Jim Heavens said.

Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the White Sox outslugged the Yankees 9-8.

“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show," Anderson said.

Actor Kevin Costner, from the 1989 drama "Field of Dreams," speaks to the crowd prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn warms up in the outfield before the game against the New York Yankees. (Associated Press)

New York Yankees relief pitcher Wandy Peralta reacts to a strikeout against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

A White Sox bullpen pitcher watches from the outfield corn during the game against the Yankees. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

Fans cheer during the game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

Eloy Jimenez of the White Sox anticipates a pitch during the third inning against the Yankees. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the Yankees in the ninth inning. (Associated Press)

The old-timey scoreboard is shown in the outfield during the game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. (Associated Press)

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge sports Field of Dreams cleats before the game. (Associated Press)

Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner jumps to catch a fly ball. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

Text by The Associated Press.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.