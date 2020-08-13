Cornerback sneak? Seattle reportedly cut rookie for sneaking in female guest in Seahawks gear into team hotel

NFL teams are attempting to pull off a season amid a pandemic, and it requires a strict protocol with players, coaches and team employees adhering to a strict regimen.

One Seattle Seahawks rookie tried to bypass those safety measures — and it cost him dearly.

The #Seahawks cut rookie CB Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, per sources.



Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL’s COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

The Seahawks actually cut Siverand, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State, on Tuesday. But the news of why he was cut just got out.

And it gets better.

Yes, these are serious times in the COVID era. But Siverand’s attempted end around, while creative, failed. And it’s pretty darned amusing.

The woman was wearing #Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player, I’m told. It did not work. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

Are we talking full jersey and shoulder pads here? Helmet too? Cleats?! Did her hair length give it away?

The imagination tends to stir a bit after hearing these details.

This comes a day after the NBA cracked down on that league’s players only being allowed to bring family members and close contacts into the bubble, preventing entry to guests "known by the player only through social media or an intermediary."

Ahem.

For the record, we don’t know the relationship between Siverand and his attempted hotel guest, and the NFL rules are different from what the NBA has laid out. And for all we know, they could be lifelong friends or companions.

But the idea of a player trying to sneak someone up to their room, decked out in full Seahawks regalia, is pretty rich. Even if the reasons why he couldn’t might be quite serious.

