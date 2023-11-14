Corner Brook teen with volleyball dreams commits to Ontario university

Sylvie LeMoine of Corner Brook will be taking her volleyball talents to Lakehead University in Thunder Bay next season. (Submitted by George LeMoine - image credit)

Sylvie LeMoine of Corner Brook will be taking her volleyball talents to Lakehead University in Thunder Bay next season. (Submitted by George LeMoine)

A teenager from western Newfoundand has committed to taking her volleyball talents to the mainland next year, earning a scholarship to an Ontario university.

Sylvie LeMoine, who is captaining the AAAA women's volleyball team at Corner Brook Regional High, will join the Thunderwolves of Lakehead University in Thunder Bay once she graduates.

LeMoine is a middle blocker on the court, playing as an anchor on both offence and defence, and was announced in October as the university's first recruit for next season.

"This was always my dream," LeMoine told CBC News.

"I'm super excited. I'm looking really forward to moving away and meeting my new team members, and playing in a different league I've never been in."

LeMoine has played volleyball since Grade 7 after moving away from basketball. She's drawn to the competitive nature of volleyball and likes how much the game keeps her on her toes.

She said she was incredibly excited to make the AAAA team, and quickly formed a great relationship with coach Mellissa Oates.

"I always looked up to her," LeMoine said. "Me and Mell have been really close for the past few years, and she's taught me a lot of stuff that I don't think I ever would have learned if it wasn't for her."

Oates said it's a great feeling to see players like LeMoine take the next step in their education and passions.

Sylive LeMoine, right, said she's learned a lot from her coach, Mellissa Oates. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

"You can give them the tools, and then they take that and then they run with it. And to see somebody taking their skillset and being able to take that [to] post-secondary…it's huge," Oates said.

"To use a scholarship in this magnitude and both do something that you love and then move forward academically for your future, it's huge. And I'm just so, so proud of Sylvie for that."

LeMoine will leave for Lakehead University next August. She will be studying kinesiology.

