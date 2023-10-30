Cornell University on Alert After Alarming Threats to Jewish Community

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The FBI was notified of a potential hate crime after a series of “horrendous, antisemitic” threats targeting Cornell University’s Jewish community were posted to a Greek life discussion board, school administrators said Sunday. The anonymous threats were posted under pseudonyms like “hamas,” “jew evil,” “jew jenocide” on the Greekrank, a site unaffiliated with Cornell, according to Jewish Telegraphic Agency. The menacing posts bore titles like “jewish people need to be killed,” “‘israel’ deserved 10/7,” and “gonna shoot up 104 west,” in reference to a building that houses the university’s kosher dining hall. One urges the reader to follow Jewish people on campus home “and slit their throats.” In a statement, Cornell President Martha E. Pollack condemned the posts, saying, “Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law. Our immediate focus is on keeping the community safe; we will continue to prioritize that.” Cornell Police were investigating the matter on Sunday and will remain on site.

