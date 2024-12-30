Cornell plays Siena in non-conference matchup

Siena Saints (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Cornell Big Red (7-4)

Ithaca, New York; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -12.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell takes on Siena in non-conference action.

The Big Red have gone 3-2 at home. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 19.8 assists per game led by AK Okereke averaging 4.5.

The Saints are 2-3 on the road. Siena gives up 70.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Cornell averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Siena gives up. Siena has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 42.9% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Big Red.

Justice Shoats is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Saints: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press