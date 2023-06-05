Cornel West Announces Run For President As Third Party Candidate

Political activist and academic Cornel West announced on Monday that he is running for president as a third party candidate.

“I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself - fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all,” West tweeted.

West is the second Black candidate to enter the 2024 presidential race, after Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) launched his campaign last month.

