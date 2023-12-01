New cornbread and tamale shop now open in Johnson County — just in time for Christmas

Even before Ruth Maggoglin opened Cornhill in Overland Park, her tamales were all the rage.

She would make them for functions — potlucks, family gatherings. Word of the tasty tamales spread, and people started asking for them in bulk. While working at the Wyandotte County courthouse as a translator, she got her co-workers hooked.

Then, eight years ago, Maggoglin started selling them to friends and friends of friends.

On Nov. 7, she opened her first storefront at 10225 W. 75th St., specializing in her famous tamales, as well as her other love: warm, moist cornbread.

Cornhill sells tamales to eat in the shop or to take home.

“It’s a process to make tamales, and a lot of people would like to eat tamales, but not as often because of the work,” Maggoglin said.

They take a while to make, after all. The corn husks must first be softened, then filled with the masa dough and whatever other ingredients the baker chooses: cooked pork, chicken, etc. Then, they must be steamed again.

Cornhill has already built a faithful following. Maggoglin’s tables filled up around lunchtime Thursday, as groups came in ordering tamales to enjoy now, and some taking dozens frozen to heat up later.

“I really like to bake, and I like customer service,” she said.

Her business is likely helped by the holidays. Maggoglin, hailing from Mexico City, said it’s common for Mexican families to feast on tamales on Christmas. On Jan. 6, families will cut into a rosca de reyes, or three kings bread, with tiny baby Jesus figurines hidden inside.

Whoever gets a slice with baby Jesus must cook tamales for everyone on Feb. 2: Dia de Candelaria.

Maggoglin has been in the U.S. for 23 years, but her love for tamales hasn’t wavered. She offers mole tamales, green tamales with chicken and green tomatillo, classic cornbread and caramel walnut cornbread, as well as other flavors.

Soon, she’ll begin offering a seasonal cornbread — orange and cranberry flavor, perfect for Christmas.

Cornhill is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.