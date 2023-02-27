Corn snake found by commuter near Swansea train station

·2 min read

A commuter on her way to work had a surprise when she discovered a stray corn snake on a pavement near a railway station.

The woman picked up the snake in a takeaway food tub with air holes before taking it back to her place of work "for safety" until the RSPCA arrived.

The unusual discovery happened on 24 February near Swansea train station.

The RSPCA said the escapee is likely a pet and is calling for the owner to come forward.

The animal charity advises anyone who finds a non-native snake to keep a safe distance, monitor it and call the charity's helpline.

'A bit of a shock'

RSPCA Cymru officer Ellie West said: "The baby snake was confined in a plastic takeaway food tub with air holes on it and then placed that box inside a Greggs 'sweet treats' cardboard box and she had the snake on her desk until I was able to attend.

"I imagine it would have been a bit of a shock if one of her colleagues had thought they would take a sneaky 'sweet treat' but instead found this little soul all curled up inside.

"Luckily, the little snake had already been the talk of the office that morning and everyone was very fond of them and were pleased it was going to a place of safety."

The snake was taken to a reptile specialist for boarding while enquiries were made.

"The snake was found near student accommodation so there's a chance this slithery one made an escape and someone may genuinely be missing it," Ms West added.

"We would love to reunite this snake with his or her owner."

Corn snakes can grow to around 150cm long, but their bite is not venomous.

Many of the snakes the RSPCA is called to collect are thought to be escaped pets.

The RSPCA recommends snake owners invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure, and locked if necessary, when unattended.

It advises that owners should thoroughly research the needs of a particular species and only keep a snake if they are sure they can provide for its needs.

