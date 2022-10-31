Cormac Roth, son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25

Cormac Roth, a musician and the son of actor Tim Roth, died on Oct. 16 after a battle with cancer, his family announced on Monday. He was 25.

"On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," the Roth family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end. He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness. As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

Tim Roth and Cormac Roth

Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Tim Roth and Cormac Roth

In July, Cormac shared on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021. In the emotional post, he revealed the brutal toll the illness had taken on his body and his ability to make music.

"Since then I've been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it," he wrote alongside a video of himself playing the guitar. "Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries, etc. It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it."

He continued: "It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it. But it hasn't taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn't taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is effected by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else. Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it's going to be you. Be well and go to the doctor. F–k cancer."

In his touching last Instagram post in August, Cormac encouraged his followers to embrace life.

"Remember that life is short and that you don't always get to choose your destiny," he wrote. "You don't always get to choose your future."

A guitarist, composer, and producer, Cormac graduated from Bennington College.

He leaves behind his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

