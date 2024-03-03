Cormac McAnallen was on course to skipper Tyrone to all three All-Ireland titles says Mickey Harte

Mickey Harte believed Cormac McAnallen was destined to captain Tyrone to All-Ireland senior glory

Mickey Harte believes Cormac McAnallen would have become the first player to captain a county to minor, under-21 and senior All-Ireland titles had he not died suddenly in March 2004.

McAnallen led Tyrone to minor and under-21 All-Irelands and Harte named him senior captain in early 2004.

Speaking on the 20th anniversary of McAnallen's passing, Harte said: "I had a wee goal for him.

"I think he would have been the only person to lift all three things.

"I think he would have done it.

"He had the first two (minor and Under-21) got - and maybe they are the hardest to get. I think he would have got the three of them."

McAnallen played under Harte in the early years of what would become Tyrone's gilded age, first lining out in the 1997 Tyrone minor team that lost the All-Ireland final.

He was then captain 12 months on when Tyrone avenged their defeat to Laois to lift the Tom Markham Cup in Croke Park in 1998.

The Eglish man was also Harte's captain when together they led Tyrone to back-to-back All-Ireland Under-21 titles lifting the Clarke Cup in 2000 and 2001.

It says everything about Harte's faith in and admiration for McAnallen that he appointed him as captain for the 2004 season, replacing Tyrone icon Peter Canavan.

Canavan crowned his glittering career by lifting the Sam Maguire for the first time in Tyrone's history in 2003.

Just weeks after his 24th birthday, McAnallen captained Tyrone to the Dr McKenna Cup with victory over Donegal in Ballybofey in February 2004.

He died suddenly at home in the early hours of 2 March in 2004 and speaking 20 years on, Harte said: "It is a day we will never forget.

"I have often wondered how Cormac could have developed, what he would have been like," said Harte, who is now the manager of Derry.

"I had great time for the man from 17, on the first minor team of '97 that didn't win, '98 yes and the two 21's.

"He was a great lad to have around the place and very mature for his age.

"I would have looked forward to see what he could do.

"We knew he was special and he had achieved so much in his short life and I fear we all missed what he could have become.

"I think he could have become one of the best players ever to play the game.

"He is such a loss to his family and the whole GAA world, particularly in Tyrone."