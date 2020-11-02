Cori Bush Is About To Be Part Of The Squad 2.0 — & She Plans To Keep Fighting For Justice

Cori Bush never planned on getting involved in politics, but after police killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, the nurse and pastor became an activist and organizer. After seeing firsthand the police brutality against Black Lives Matter protestors, Bush was inspired to run for office. Though she lost her first two campaigns — for U.S. Senate in Missouri in 2016, and U.S. House in Missouri in 2018, the latter of which was documented in the film Knock Down the House — this year, she’s poised to win big.

Bush’s defeat of longtime U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s August Democratic primary meant that she effectively toppled a political dynasty: Clay was elected to represent Missouri’s First District in 2000, after his father Bill Clay stepped down after serving for 32 years. It also means that, in her heavily Democratic St. Louis district, Bush is undoubtedly headed to Congress.

Bush’s message is essential amid a global pandemic and widespread police violence, and her policy priorities are based on her lived experiences: She has lived in her car with her two children, been assaulted and tear-gassed by police, and went through a difficult bout of COVID earlier this year. Bush and other newly elected progressive lawmakers, like New York’s Jamaal Bowman, plan to form an expanded “Squad 2.0” in Congress, joining Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. Bush’s top goals include additional COVID relief, an eviction moratorium, Medicare for All, and an end to qualified immunity for police officers.

Ahead, we spoke with Bush about bringing her fight to Congress, what justice means to her, getting self-care advice from the Squad, and more.

What worries you the most when it comes to the presidential election? What are you seeing on the ground in St. Louis?

“I am concerned about what could happen on November 4, even as early as late the night of November 3. People around my district have expressed concerns of what’s going to happen to them. People have talked about staying in their houses, stocking up on food.

“But the people that want to cause a civil war or a war against Black folks and immigrants and the LGBTQ community, there’s another side to that. There are people like us who’ve been fighting a war that they’ve never fought. Playing in the backyard, shooting off rifles and all of that stuff, some deer, okay — but have you actually been in a fight where you couldn’t go home because you were being harassed, or heavily surveilled, or you had death threats and death attempts? You have not had that fight. So they need to think about that. We won’t just lay down. We’ve been fighting. We’re strong. We’ve been fighting machines and power, fighting systems that have oppressed our people for hundreds of years.”

How are you going to bring that fight to Congress and persuade lawmakers to back progressive policies? What do you hope to change while there?

“My voice remains my voice. I’ve had this same voice the entire time I’ve been running and before I ever decided to run to office. And even though people may feel like that’s been my problem, that I didn’t win my first or second race because of my voice, I won the third race. Sometimes it takes diligence and not changing your voice, not compromising on every single [thing] and not looking to what’s going to be easy and popular. I don’t care about any of that. I care about what St. Louis needs.

“I’m going to approach it from a place of, ‘You can’t take my story from me.’ And I have this story because some [lawmakers] didn’t do the work to make sure that things were in place so that I didn’t have to end up low-wage, so that I didn’t have to end up unhoused, so that I didn’t have to go through what I went through with sexual abuse and domestic violence, so that I didn’t have to go through what I went through being uninsured and fighting to pay student loans, or even fighting to go to school. If you had done the work, then I wouldn’t have been in that place. But since you didn’t do the work, I now have it as my mission to make sure those things stay on the forefront. And as my sister Rep. Ayanna Pressley always says, those closest to the pain should be closest to the power. They’re going to get who I am, and who I am at the core is [someone who] loves humanity. So what you won’t get is a mean-spirited person that just wants to be nasty to people and ‘I have to get my way.’ I’m not Donald Trump. I’m going in with a heart to change history and help change our country. And I understand that that also means building relationships and working with my colleagues, doing that as well.”

