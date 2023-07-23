Corfu wildfires: Holidaymakers told to evacuate 17 areas of island

A mountain on fire in Kassiopi, Corfu (Ronan McGreevy/Twitter)

Corfu has become the second Greek island to order evacuations due to wildfires after more than 19,000 holidaymakers were rescued from Rhodes.

People in at least 17 areas of Corfu were advised to leave on Sunday evening as fires spread.

Those in Santa, Megoula, Porta, Palia Perithia and Sinies were told to evacuate to Kassiopi. An hour later, a directive urged holidaymakers in Viglatouri and Nisaki to evacuate to Barbati.

Tourists in Rou, Katavolo, Kentroma, Tritsi, Kokokila, Sarakiniatika, Plagia, Kalami, Vlachatika and Kavalerena were instructed to move to Ypsos.

Pictures posted on social media showed a large blaze on a hill just above Ypsos, located on the northern half of the island.

Separate footage showed a mountain on fire near the town of Kassiopi.

One holidaymaker said the fires in northern Corfu were “growing at a rapid rate”.

It comes after the Greek Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said they had carried “the largest evacuation from a wildfire” in the country’s history on the island of Rhodes.

Thousands of tourists and residents were forced to huddle in schools and shelters over the weekend as flames gutted resorts and coastal villages. It comes amid a prolonged heatwave across southern Europe, with temperatures in Greece expected to exceed 40C in the coming days.

The wildfires, which have burned for nearly a week, forced coastguard vessels and private boats to carry more than 3,000 tourists from beaches on Saturday. Around 16,000 people were evacuated by land, authorities said.

Airline easyJet said it would operate repatriation flights to bring home British holidaymakers trapped on the island.

The firm announced it will operate two rescue flights on Monday and a third on Tuesday.

Separately, a UK government spokesperson said five staff from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and four British Red Cross responders had been sent to Rhodes as part of the Rapid Deployment Team.

The team will be based at Rhodes International Airport to assist with travel documents and liaise with Greek authorities and travel operators on the ground.