Corey Tripp scores 18 to lead Wofford to 74-62 victory over UNC Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 18 points to lead Wofford to a 74-62 victory over UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Tripp added five rebounds for the Terriers (12-11, 6-4 Southern Conference). Dillon Bailey shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to add 15 points. Justin Bailey had nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Ronald Polite finished with 18 points for the Spartans (14-9, 7-3). Jalen Breath added 10 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks. Donovan Atwell scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press