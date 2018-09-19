Corey Liuget sues former trainer for $15M over PED suspension, report says

Liuget has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on PEDs.

Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget has filed a lawsuit against his former trainer, Ian Danney, claiming Danney wasn't honest about what he injected him with.

According to ESPN, Liuget is suing for $15 million in damages due to lost wages, pain and suffering as a result of a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.

"I am hard-pressed to put into words the shame and trauma which has come with this suspension and the betrayal I feel for a person, who I thought, was acting in my best interests," Liuget said in a statement. "What happened to me has compromised my ability to be a community leader. I must set the record straight."

Liuget has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on PEDs, but he alleges Danney injected him with a banned substance without Liuget giving consent.

The lawsuit claims Danney told Liuget he was using "a high dose of an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory" to help with a foot injury. Liuget also says Danney gave him another product that required a prescription, which Liuget did not have, ESPN notes.

Liuget, 28, is eligible to return to the Chargers in Week 5 against the Raiders on Oct. 7.

