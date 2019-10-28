Corey Lajoie drives No. 32 Ford Mustang to 18th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway

Corey LaJoie placed 18th in the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, adding 19 points to his season total.

LaJoie now sits at 392 points on the season.

Martin Truex Jr came away with the victory in the race, with William Byron finishing second, and Brad Keselowski crossing the finish line third. Denny Hamlin took fourth place, followed by Ryan Blaney to round out the top five.

Truex Jr won each of the race’s first two stages, and has advanced to the next round of the Cup Series playoffs.

LaJoie qualified in 36th position. The fourth-year driver still is in search of career win No. 1, but has placed in the top 10 in two races.

LaJoie battled 37 other cars in the field and the race saw 11 cautions and 69 caution laps. There were three lead changes before the checkered flag.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Truex’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1207 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1161. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1128 points on the season.

