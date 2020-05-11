Corey La Barrie death: Youtube star dies in car crash on his 25th birthday

YouTube star Corey La Barrie has died in a car crash on his birthday, aged 25, TMZ reports.

Police told the publication that La Barrie was out driving in a McLaren sports car with Ink Master star Daniel Silva in the evening of Sunday 10 May.

The pair “somehow crashed into a street sign and tree… the passenger took the brunt of the hit”.

Both men were taken to a Los Angeles hospital, however, La Barrie’s mother Lissa Burton said in an Instagram post that he was died at the scene.





