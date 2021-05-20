Corey Kluber throws 6th no-hitter of MLB season, bringing league 1 away from modern record
Corey Kluber became the latest pitcher to enter the history books with a no-hitter this season, just 24 hours after the last no-hitter.
The New York Yankees right-hander tossed nine no-hit innings to blank the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in a 2-0 win. Kluber's final line: 9 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts, 101 pitches.
The lone blemish of Kluber's night was a third-inning walk of Charlie Culberson.
MLB is making absurd no-hitter history
Six no-hitters have now been thrown this season, one away from the modern record of seven and two away from the overall record of eight set in 1884. With four months remaining in the regular season, MLB is well-positioned to shatter that mark.
Kluber joins Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodon (April 14), John Means (May 5), Wade Miley (May 7) and Spencer Turnbull (May 18) in accomplishing the feat. If you count Madison Bumgarner's seven no-hit innings (April 25), the modern record has already been matched.
Incredibly, the six official no-hitters have come at the expense of just three teams. The Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians have all been no-hit twice now.
It is the first no-hitter of the former Cy Young winner's career and the 11th in Yankees history, their first since David Cone's perfect game in 1999. That the feat came at the expense of the Rangers is likely a bitter pill for Texas to swallow, as Kluber left the team in free agency last offseason after throwing one inning in his one-year tenure with the team.
