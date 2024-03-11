Corey Gamble Looks Almost Unrecognizable at a 2024 Oscars Party with Kris Jenner — Because He Shaved!

Gamble said goodbye to his signature salt-and-pepper beard and ushered in a new clean-shaven look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Corey Gamble debuts new look at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party with Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble took Oscars night as an opportunity to debut a totally new look.

On Sunday, he and partner Kris Jenner attended Vanity Fair’s 2024 Academy Awards afterparty without his signature beard, a moment that made us do a double take.

Gamble, 43, who began dating the Kardashians star, 68, in 2014, appeared freshly shaved — that’s right, his usual gray mustache and beard (which he’s worn for the majority of his romance with Kris) were completely shaved off for the star-studded night.

The transformation must have taken place between the time he was photographed at an Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on March 4 (his silver facial hair then on full display) and the Vanity Fair bash on March 11. There was probably a shaving session ahead of the fête, because Gamble's face appeared completely smooth.

Gamble’s clean-shaven look was accompanied by a dapper outfit, consisting of all-black suiting and sparkly brooches, including a “C” pin on his jacket lapels. He rounded out the look with Lucchese boots.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner glam up for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

Related: The Best-Dressed Stars at the Oscars 2024 Afterparties: All the Looks You Didn't See (but Can't Miss)

Meanwhile, Kris provided all the glitz imaginable in an Oscar de la Renta gown decked out in sparkly beaded embellishments from the neckline to the sleeves and the fringe skirt.

She teamed the design with David Webb diamonds and Manolo Blahnik shoes. She had her signature pixie cut styled into a wispy ‘do, which paired well with her mauve smokey eyeshadow.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple's date night also doubled as a fun hangout with Kris' daughters, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Story continues

Each of the sisters brought their individual flair to the carpet: Kim rocked Balenciaga's CB Diamond dress (which, admittedly, was a life-size version of an incredibly chic dinner napkin); Kendall looked snatched in a sheer Maison Margiela corset gown and L’Oréal Paris red lip; while Kylie dazzled in a red-hot sequin Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown.

Related: Florence Pugh Frees the Nipple, Margot Robbie Does Taylor Swift Cosplay and More Epic 2024 Oscars Outfit Changes

The Kardashian-Jenners weren’t the only fashionable family in attendance.

Demi Moore and her daughters — Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30 — were also there, giving us enough gown inspiration to satisfy our sartorial needs this season.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

The party was also the place to show up and show out in multiple looks, as stars like Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie and Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrived in outfits different than their original red carpet dresses.

Meanwhile Jessica Alba, who didn’t attend the ceremony but made it to the afterparty, switched up her look with two gowns in a matter of minutes, which was an impressive feat.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.