Corey Feldman Separating from Wife Courtney Anne After 7 Years amid Her Continued 'Health Issues': Report

In a statement to Page Six, Courtney Anne Mitchell said the duo “shared some amazing times together” and she “always will” love Feldman

Broadimage/Shutterstock Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell during Vegan Fashion Week in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2022

Corey Feldman has announced his separation from his wife of seven years, Courtney Anne Mitchell, amid her ongoing health conditions.

The actor and musician, 52, told Page Six on Monday that his announcement of the news is “with great sadness” that the two are separating “after many wonderful years together.”

“We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other,” Feldman said. “There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads."

The Goonies star continued of their band's current show schedule, “Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on Love Retours 23 at this time."

"On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery," Feldman added. "We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Courtney Anne Mitchell and Corey Feldman attend a screening of The Birthday in New York City on Jan. 13, 2023

Mitchell, 34, joined Feldman on stage as a singer and DJ during his tour. The pair also participated in reality shows including Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition and Celebrity Wife Swap.



Also issuing a statement to Page Six, she said the duo “shared some amazing times together” and she “always will” love Feldman before opening up about her health struggles, including COVID-19, hives and chronic fatigue.

“I’ve struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family,” Mitchell told the outlet. “I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour.”

“It’s been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place,” she continued. "However, I do wish ‘My Love, Husband, & Friend,' and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show.”



“I am eternally thankful to my [husband] who has been so supportive of my [healing] process, I couldn’t have done so without his love and support,” Mitchell concluded, adding that her hives condition has gone into remission following treatment.

David Livingston/Getty Images Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell attend a screening of A Tale of Two Coreys in Sherman Oaks, California, on Jan. 4, 2018

Feldman and Mitchell began dating in 2012, according to The Independent. The Stand by Me star later popped the question in 2016, and they got married a week later.

In 2016, Feldman opened up about his proposal to Mitchell in a candid interview with PEOPLE.



“I was of course a bit nervous, as any man will admit, you never truly know what a woman is thinking,” he said. "So as much as I assumed she would be happy and say ‘yes,’ there’s always that insecure part of my brain that regresses immediately to my childhood and thought maybe not.”

“She was very surprised, excited and started crying,” he continued in part. “She was surprised because we had both been so anti-marriage since we met.”



A rep for Feldman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday, while rep contact information for Mitchell was not immediately available.

