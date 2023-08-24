Jets WR Corey Davis announces NFL retirement after 6 seasons

Corey Davis played two seasons with the Jets after four with the Titans. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis retired Wednesday after six seasons in the NFL.

He announced his decision with an Instagram post and noted he'd thought about stepping away from football "for some time."

Davis, 28, played the past two seasons with the New York Jets. He was drafted No. 5 overall out of Western Michigan in 2017 by the Tennessee Titans, with whom he spent the first four years of his career. Davis had 273 receptions for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns in 78 career games.

"This decision has not been easy," he wrote. "Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I've been searching my heart for what to do and feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time."

He reportedly informed teammates of his decision to leave the NFL on Tuesday night. Jets head coach Robert Saleh added that the team was aware of Davis' potential retirement and said "he always has a family here."

"My heart goes out to him and his family"



Robert Saleh on Corey Davis' decision to retire from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/bXgW2Rma5g — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 23, 2023

Davis had missed a few practices for what the team called "personal reasons." Jets owner Woody Johnson also released a statement in which he thanked Davis for the past two seasons.

Jets lose starting WR

Davis was listed as the third starting wide receiver on the team's unofficial depth chart alongside Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. His absence will likely mean the elevation of another wideout — veteran Randall Cobb or Mecole Hardman would be the next men up — to a starting role, though the Jets could also dig into the free agency bag to add another experienced pass-catcher. Veterans like Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Sammy Watkins and Kenny Golladay are still available on the open market.

The loss of Davis could also just mean a wideout on the bubble has a chance to make the 53-man roster. Undrafted rookie Jason Brownlee, who made a tremendous training camp catch earlier this summer, could be the beneficiary of Davis' departure, as could Malik Taylor, who made a huge catch in the Jets' preseason opener earlier this month.