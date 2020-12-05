Corey Anderson Retires From New Zealand Cricket, All-Rounder to Play For Major League Cricket T20 in USA

Corey Anderson has decided to hang up his boots from international cricket. The New Zealand all-rounder has signed a three-year-long contract with Major League Cricket T20 in the USA. Anderson has not been a part of international cricket for a while now. Anderson’s last appearance for the Kiwi colours came in 2018 during a T20I game against Pakistan. Post this, he has been facing a lot of injury issues and soon will be seen playing for the t20 league in the USA. The league will commence in 2022 and their aim is to bring quality international cricketers into their teams. USA got the ODI status by the ICC last year. Corey Anderson Quits International Cricket for New Zealand, to Play in US.

“It hasn't been an easy decision. I asked myself several questions. What do I want to do now or what do I want to achieve in the next two years, five years, 10 years?” he told Cricbuzz. He also credits his fiancee Mary Margaret for playing a part in his life despite being born and raised in the USA. He also mentioned that Mary had sacrificed a lot for him.

Anderson recently played in the Caribbean Premier League 2020-21 where did not have a great time in the tournament. The tournament was conducted in August earlier this year and the matches were played behind closed doors like the IPL 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He represented the Barbados Tridents and scored just 53 runs from seven innings at 7.57. Throughout the tournament Anderson didn't bowl.

