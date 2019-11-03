Corey Anderson humbles Johnny Walker with first-round KO, then wants more

(R-L) Corey Anderson punches Johnny Walker in their light heavyweight bout during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2, 2019 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Johnny Walker is all over the place lately. He seemed as if he was the hottest rising star in the light-heavyweight division after dominating every opponent in his path. But things turned wacky after Walker knocked out Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235 in just 36 seconds by flying knee, Walker took his antics to the next level when he injured himself during a wild post-victory Octagon dance. Walker ended up missing significant time and sported a big scar on his shoulder this week in the build up to his fight vs. Corey Anderson at UFC 244.

Walker thought about putting his antics behind him before the Anderson fight, but couldn’t even make it to fight night without doing something foolish. During a media day face-off, Walker tried filming himself walking up a set of stairs and tripped, falling to his knees.

Walker falls on his walk up to the face off. Same man who notoriously injuried himself celebrating with a crazy post fight dance @ufc @YahooSports #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/JpW1qN7I31 — brian alexander pincus (@itsbrianpincus) October 31, 2019

That did not seem to faze him as Walker brazenly entered the Octagon by performing a series of Fortnite-style dances. The crowd lost their mind for him.

Johnny Walker knows how to make an entrance 😂#UFC244 pic.twitter.com/sWrzQN9AKj — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

His opponent, Corey Anderson, was not amused and wasted no time silencing the crowd.

NO. OVERTIME. NEEDED.@CoreyA_MMA gets the finish and then lets Johnny Walker hear it 😡 #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/Dkz09TOpRi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 3, 2019

Anderson wanted more. But, the humbling continued as Anderson showed he’d been watching Walker’s entrance.

The crowd quickly turned on Walker as they erupted with laughter. Walker did take the loss with honor, as he made hearts to his fans as his opponent’s hand was raised. This whole circus of emotions happened within just five minutes.

In the end, the two did embrace, but this has to be a wake-up call for Walker. This situation shouldn’t take away from a dominating performance by Anderson which could put him in the front of the line to be light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ next challenger.

