Coreum Launches the Devnet and a $25M Grants Program for Developers – One Blockchain for All

Coreum is built to improve many weaknesses present in current Blockchainnetworks and provide developers with an essential infrastructure to develop decentralized applications, from asset tokenizations, banking, and remittances to DeFi, Metaverse, and Gaming.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sologenic Development Foundation “SDF” announced the launch of Coreum Devnet, Transaction Explorer, Technical Paper and Grants program for developers to expand the ecosystem. The team presented the release of the Devnet as a first step to providing developers with an essential infrastructure to build decentralized applications by ensuring a fast, secure, cost-effective and a green network operation.



On December 20th, 2021, The Coreum’s Co-creator, Bob Ras , revealed the first news about an upcoming layer-1 blockchain set to ameliorate the underlying weaknesses of 2nd generation chains through interoperability and the use of a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

The new modern 3rd generation blockchain provides developers with an essential infrastructure to build any decentralized applications by ensuring a fast, secure, cost-effective and a green network operation. Some use cases include: DeFi, AMMs, d’Apps, CBDCs, Asset Tokenization, Cross-Border Payments, NFT Marketplaces, Metaverse and more.

The current Coreum Devnet will allow developers to execute basic transactions and conduct stress testing activities. The network will be released along with the official technical whitepaper and a development toolkit , providing both a technical in-depth brief of the blockchain and the environment for developers to observe it in action for the first time. The Devnet is planned to be updated with the additional WASM Smart Contract functionality in August 2022.



Moreover, the Sologenic Development Foundation is taking the initiative to grow the Coreum ecosystem by allocating 50M CORE tokens with the current valuation of $25M USD to innovative developers who are passionate about building visionary d’Apps on the blockchain.



Applications for the first wave of grants are currently open. All developers can apply on https://coreum.com/grants now until July 15th 2022. The focus for the first wave is Wallet Applications (Mobile, Web, and Hardware Firmware), DeFi Protocols, Coreum or CORE support to existing projects and opening Pool Requests for the support of the Coreum network.



The “Sologenic Development Foundation” is an independent community of developers with the passion of making the Sologenic Ecosystem successful. It consists of developers who are actively working on various open-source projects and use-cases around the SOLO and CORE. More information can be found on www.sologenic.org

