Coresignal - A Service To Unlock Data Potential

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / We are delighted to announce that Coresignal, a data service which supports business practices behind investment intelligence, lead generation, trend forecasting, and data-driven recruitment activities, is available for clients worldwide.

Driven by the commitment to provide high-quality business intelligence, we developed information extraction solutions and technology enhancements that could obtain even the most resistant to extraction data points. Coresignal service offers raw, high-quality data focusing on signal-based business intelligence, job market changes, and talent data, which empower companies to make better-informed decisions.

"Coresignal team was determined to make a notoriously difficult data extraction process, which requires an in-depth understanding of the industry, an extensive proxy infrastructure, and strategic use of IT resources, accessible for everyone. Also, we are fully aware that the methodology surrounding big data acquisition and use has to be handled with extreme care and transparency. For this reason, we place responsibility at the core of Coresignal practises." - says Jeremy Ward, CMO at Coresignal

Identity of Coresignal is based on a pursuit to uphold the Open Internet principles, as the big data should always serve the public interest. Therefore, all data available through the Coresignal services has been and always will be accumulated from publicly available sources.

Finally, being fully conscious of the fact that gaining trust in the field of big data is no simple matter, Coresignal is committed to maintaining ethical business practises, ensuring professional integrity, transparency of our methods and privacy of our clients. The team guarantees to provide all necessary support related to fair and proper use of data.

About Coresignal

Coresignal is a leading provider of high-quality datasets supporting investment intelligence, lead generation, trend forecasting, and data-driven recruitment activities. Our sets include more than 2000 data points from 16 publicly available sources, which serve to enhance the procedures behind the top investors in the market, human resource platforms, and end-to-end sales platforms. It is our mission to promote fact-based business decisions by equipping companies with the best signal data available.

More information about Coresignal can be found at: https://coresignal.com/

