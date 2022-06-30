Coresignal: Remote Work is Showing Signs of Decline

Remote work trends

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coresignal, a leading public business data provider in the alternative data sphere, presents its latest research report - Remote work trends during COVID-19 in N. America and Europe. The company analyzed 40M+ job postings and found that the remote jobs share decreased in the first quarter of 2022. Remote jobs share in N. America and Europe peaked in August 2021 and October 2021, respectively. After that, the curve acquired a negative trend.

The pandemic has significantly affected the job market in N. America and Europe. In the U.S., it sparked a massive surge in unemployment in the first half of 2020. Europe has also experienced an increase in that regard; however, it was not as dramatic. The unemployment trends, in turn, resulted in a significantly increased number of job openings on both continents. Furthermore, an increasing number of job postings offered more opportunities to work remotely.

This report presents changes in remote job postings' share in N. America and Europe during the research period. It discloses what industries posted the most remote job postings and the sizes of companies that offered more remote job opportunities.

The report answers the following questions:

How did the remote jobs share change throughout the analyzed pandemic period in N. America and Europe? What were the potential reasons for sharp inclines and declines in remote job proportions? Is remote work going to be in demand once the pandemic is over?

About Coresignal

Coresignal is a leading public business data provider in the alternative data sphere with an extensive focus on firmographic data and public employee profiles. Leveraging data of 618M professional profiles and 86M company records enables companies to build data-driven products and generate actionable insights. Coresignal is exceptional in terms of data freshness, with 261M records updated monthly for unprecedented accuracy and relevance.

