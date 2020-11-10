'This little guy is a game changer!': Amazon's top-rated Coredy robot vacs are 50 percent off until midnight

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lugging around a heavy vacuum is so 1994. These days, with robot vacuums on the rise, you don’t even need to lift a finger, let alone throw your back out trying to clean under the dining table and around the cat.

And right now, there’s even more incentive to invest in a robot vac—top-rated Coredy robot vacuums are up to 50 percent off on Amazon, just for today. There’s one in particular you don’t want to miss, thanks to its affordability and function: The highly rated Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner (R300).

This robot is ridiculously powerful, and has sensors so it knows to avoid that precious piano and the unruly stairs. You can program it to clean when you want—and even the specific rooms you want.

At 2.7 inches high, the ultra-thin Coredy robot vacuum cleaner, on sale for $95 (was $160), can scoot under beds and other pieces of furniture with ease. It’s incredibly quiet and has two large wheels for segueing from floors to carpets.

If there’s anything this robot vac excels at, it’s cleaning pet hair (hooray!)—and it’s great for cat litter as well. It cleans for 110 minutes on a charge. And it brilliantly knows when it’s running low on energy, dutifully shuffling over to the charging station to get juiced up all on its own.

Amazon shoppers are raving about this machine:

“This little guy is a game changer! How did I ever live without one of these??! I had been looking for a robot vacuum but I didn't want to spend so much so when I saw this one at such a great price I couldn't resist,” wrote an excited five-star reviewer. “I have to say this vacuum has far exceeded my expectations. Quality is on par with some of the other more pricey ones I've seen. It has all the bells and whistles like the fall sensor and auto home features which both work very well.”

Another happy shopper added, “We just got this product it was literally a snap to get it put together. The Coredy vacuum does a good job navigating around furniture. I was super impressed with how it flicked dirt out of corners with the brushes.”

Check out these two other robot vacs with slightly different features, also on sale:

Want a vac that mops, too? The Coredy R750 Mopping Robot Vacuum has got you covered. This $162 vacuum (was $300) syncs up with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to sweep and mop your floors. It even responds to voice commands to stop and start cleaning!

Not home but want to get the cleaning started? No problem—just use the app.

“The end of our pet hair problem! Ran this over our main living room and the amount of stuff it picked up was just amazing! Excellent suction power and very quiet when running,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Wish my children cleaned this thoroughly!”