'This little guy is a game changer!': Amazon's top-rated Coredy robot vacs are 50 percent off until midnight

Lugging around a heavy vacuum is so 1994. These days, with robot vacuums on the rise, you don’t even need to lift a finger, let alone throw your back out trying to clean under the dining table and around the cat.
And right now, there’s even more incentive to invest in a robot vac—top-rated Coredy robot vacuums are up to 50 percent off on Amazon, just for today. There’s one in particular you don’t want to miss, thanks to its affordability and function: The highly rated Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner (R300).
This robot is ridiculously powerful, and has sensors so it knows to avoid that precious piano and the unruly stairs. You can program it to clean when you want—and even the specific rooms you want.
At 2.7 inches high, the ultra-thin Coredy robot vacuum cleaner, on sale for $95 (was $160), can scoot under beds and other pieces of furniture with ease. It’s incredibly quiet and has two large wheels for segueing from floors to carpets.
If there’s anything this robot vac excels at, it’s cleaning pet hair (hooray!)—and it’s great for cat litter as well. It cleans for 110 minutes on a charge. And it brilliantly knows when it’s running low on energy, dutifully shuffling over to the charging station to get juiced up all on its own.
Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon shoppers are raving about this machine:
“This little guy is a game changer! How did I ever live without one of these??! I had been looking for a robot vacuum but I didn't want to spend so much so when I saw this one at such a great price I couldn't resist,” wrote an excited five-star reviewer. “I have to say this vacuum has far exceeded my expectations. Quality is on par with some of the other more pricey ones I've seen. It has all the bells and whistles like the fall sensor and auto home features which both work very well.”
Another happy shopper added, “We just got this product it was literally a snap to get it put together. The Coredy vacuum does a good job navigating around furniture. I was super impressed with how it flicked dirt out of corners with the brushes.”
Check out these two other robot vacs with slightly different features, also on sale:
Coredy R750 Mopping Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Want a vac that mops, too? The Coredy R750 Mopping Robot Vacuum has got you covered. This $162 vacuum (was $300) syncs up with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to sweep and mop your floors. It even responds to voice commands to stop and start cleaning!
Not home but want to get the cleaning started? No problem—just use the app.
“The end of our pet hair problem! Ran this over our main living room and the amount of stuff it picked up was just amazing! Excellent suction power and very quiet when running,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Wish my children cleaned this thoroughly!”
Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner 500+
The Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner R500+ is a three-in-one model that can, of course, vacuum, but also sweep and mop—either wet or dry. It works on just about any surface, including hardwood, carpet and tile. And best of all, it works in silence, so it won’t scare your pets.
Speaking of pets, this review was written by none other than Max the dog: “My human constantly complains that I shed too much. I would like to point out that she sheds just as much, but the problem is, she is too lazy to vacuum every day. This Christmas she bought herself this little robot vacuum cleaner. She calls it Rosie, after some cartoon robot that I'm not familiar with. It took a couple of days for us to figure out how best to use Rosie, but she has made quite a difference! I love rolling on the carpet after it has been freshly vacuumed, and my human loves that she doesn't have to vacuum herself everyday anymore. Rosie is quiet and efficient, and best of all, she doesn't scare me!”
Max then continued, “Five paws in the air for our new robot cleaner!”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
