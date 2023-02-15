Core States Group Names Brian Baird Vice President

Brian Baird is well-known nationally in the alternative energy and zero-emission vehicle sectors and, as a Vice President, he will expand his focus on accelerating Core States Group's footprint across the United States and Canada

AMBLER, Pa., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core States Group recently announced the promotion of Brian Baird, to Vice President. Baird is well-known nationally in the alternative energy and zero-emission vehicle sectors and, as a Vice President, he will expand his focus on accelerating Core States Group's footprint across the United States and Canada - growing both the Core States Energy division as well as overseeing its construction programs division.

Baird has been an outstanding part of the Core States Group team for 15 years. He was instrumental in the formation of Core States Energy in 2020 and its growth as a leader in zero-emission vehicle infrastructure, distributed generation systems, and construction programs. For more than a decade, he has overseen the successful delivery of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions across various energy technologies, including:

electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS)

hydrogen fueling

battery energy storage systems (BESS)

combined heat and power (CHP)

fuel cell

microgrid

natural gas generator

solar

According to Baird, "I'm proud that Core States Group is leading the charge in distributed energy and zero-emission vehicle infrastructure solutions, and I am thrilled to join the company's senior leadership team as we expand our ability to provide clients with our nationwide agile, efficient, and climate-focused energy solutions." Under his direction, Core States Group has delivered more than 1,700 electric vehicle charging stations and 600+ distributed generation projects across North America.

"Beyond the growth he has catalyzed in our energy division, Brian has proven himself to be an exceptional leader. I look forward to him serving in this expanded role, helping guide the entire enterprise as part of our senior leadership team," said Dave Dugan, President and CEO, Core States Group. "Brian exemplifies our company's culture of service and how we put others first: colleagues, clients, and communities. I value his dedication to innovation and to energy solutions that improve everyday life."

About Core States Group

Core States Group is dedicated to creating a world where all environments improve everyday life. Through its signature integrated approach, the company's divisions work in unison to deliver architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, engineering, program management, construction, energy, signage and branded environments, and technology solutions. With 21 offices throughout the United States and Canada, Core States Group designs, builds, and manages single projects and multi-site programs across North America in the corporate, education, energy, financial, fueling, hospitality, housing for aging, multi-unit, restaurants, and retail markets. Core States Group's ability to provide seamless continuity, drive speed to market, and facilitate a remarkable customer experience has been recognized on top lists throughout the industry. For more information, visit www.core-states.com.

