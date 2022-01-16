Core One Labs to Host Special Investor Webcast on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Core One Labs Inc.
·3 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (“Core One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, as a follow up to the press release dated January 10, that Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock, the Company’s Chairman, and CEO of its wholly owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. will host a special investor webcast (the “Webcast”) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CET.

Participants are invited to submit questions in advance of the webcast, and Dr. Hancock will respond to as many of the questions as possible in the time allowed. To submit your question(s) in advance of the webcast, please email info@core1labs.com.

REGISTER FOR AND WATCH THE LIVE EVENT HERE:

http://www.eventcastpro.com/webcasts/cc/events/27Iq50.cfm

Or

CALL INTO THE LIVE EVENT:

International callers: +1-203-518-9797
US Callers: +1-866-518-6930

Conference ID: COREONELABS

A recording of the webcast presentation will also be posted on the Company’s website approximately 2 hours following the live event.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the “technology”) which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

Core One Labs Inc.

Joel Shacker
Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
info@core1labs.com
1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.


